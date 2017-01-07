Choi’s daughter found, held in Denmark

Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the confidante of disgraced President Park Geun-hye, was in custody after her court hearing Monday, in Aalborg, Denmark. Korean authorities are understood to be working to get Chung Yoo-ra returned home in connection with an alleged corruption scandal. [AP/YONHAP] 박근혜 대통령의 측근 최순실의 딸 정유라가 월요일 덴마크 올브로그에서 재판을 받고 구금돼 있다. 한국 정부는 국정농단 사건에 연루된 혐의로 정유라를 한국으로 송환하려고 노력하고 있다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, January 3, 2017Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, was arrested in Denmark on Sunday night for staying in that country illegally.최순실의 딸 정유라가 일요일 밤 덴마크에서 불법체류 혐의로 체포됐다.Danish authorities arrested Chung and three or more people, including a child suspected to be her son, in a house in the northern Danish city of Aalborg. Local authorities informed the National Police Agency of Korea, which informed an independent counsel of the arrest on Monday.*independent counsel: 특별검사덴마크 당국은 정유라와 그녀의 아들로 보이는 아기를 포함한 서너 명을 덴마크의 북부도시 올보르그의 한 주택에서 체포했다. 덴마크 당국은 한국의 경찰정에 이 사실을 통보했고, 경찰청은 월요일 특검에 정유라 체포 사실을 통보했다.The independent counsel investigating Choi, dubbed “Korea’s female Rasputin” by the foreign media for the sway she allegedly held over President Park Geun-hye, had requested the cooperation of German authorities in determining Chung’s whereabouts. She has spent much time in Germany over the past months. Last week it asked Interpol to add Chung to its list of wanted fugitives.*dub: ~라고 별명을 붙이다*whereabout: 소재, 행방*list of wanted fugitives: 지명 수배자 명단박근혜 대통령을 사실상 지배해서 “한국의 여성 라스푸틴”이라고 별명이 붙은 최순실을 수사중인 특검은 독일 당국에 정유라의 소재를 파악해달라고 협조요청을 했다. 정유라는 지난 몇 개월 동안 독일에서 머물렀다. 특검은 지난주 정유라를 지명수배자 명단에 올려달라고 인터폴에 요청했다.“By cooperating with Korea’s national police and the Ministry of Justice,” an independent counsel official said, “Chung will be extradited to Korea.”*extradite: 송환하다“경찰과 법무부와 협력해 정유라가 한국으로 송환되도록 하겠다”고 특검 관계자가 말했다.Authorities said Monday they will ask Interpol to immediately detain and extradite Chung as a criminal suspect. According to national police, the longest Danish authorities can hold Chung is 72 hours if she is suspected of a criminal charge and 24 hours if she is not.*criminal suspect: 형사 피의자정부 당국은 월요일 즉각 정유라를 구속하고 형사 피의자로 송환하라고 인터폴에 요청하겠다고 말했다. 경찰에 따르면, 덴마크 당국이 정유라를 구금할 수 있는 최장시간은 정유라가 형사 혐의를 받고 있으면 72시간이고, 형사 혐의를 받지 않으면 24시간이다.“Usually, it is the Ministry of Justice that requests an extradition of a criminal suspect,” said a police officer. “But in this case it would be faster for the national police to request extradition via Interpol.”“대체로 법무부가 형사 피의자의 송환을 요청하지만, 이번 경우에는 경찰이 인터폴을 통해 송환을 요청하는 것이 더 빠를 것”이라고 경찰 관계자가 말했다.Last week, authorities asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice - by which the arrest of a wanted person with a possible extradition is guaranteed - but the international police organization as of Monday afternoon had not issued one.*red notice: 적색 수배자지난주 당국은 인터폴에 정유라를 적색 수배자 명단에 올려달라고 요청했다. 적색 수배자 명단에 올려지면 수배자를 체포하면 본국 송환이 보장된다. 그러나 인터폴은 월요일 오후 현재 정유라를 적색 수배자 명단에 아직 올리지 않았다.“We cannot confirm that Chung will be extradited immediately,” said Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the independent counsel. “We are also investigating whether Chung was indeed arrested for illegal staying in Denmark, or on another charge.”특검팀 이규철 대변인은 “정유라가 즉각 송환될 것인지 확답할 수 없다. 정유라가 정말로 덴마크에 불법체류 혐의로 체포됐는지 다른 혐의로 체포됐는지 수사하고 있다”고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)