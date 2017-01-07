A welcome to be wary of

Everyone becomes hopeful in a new year. Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France, who was placed under house arrest at the Tuileries Palace following the French Revolution, would have dreamed of returning to the Palace of Versailles where she indulged herself and was hopelessly out of touch with the masses. President Park Geun-hye, also isolated in her palace, may harbor similar hopes. So must her friend Choi Soon-sil, imprisoned at the Seoul Detention Center.Hopes differ. The sick wish to get better. The poor wish for riches. Some wish to get into schools or companies and others pray for promotion. Life becomes meaningless if one loses hope. We endure today’s hardship on the hopes we maintain for a better future.Ban Ki-moon, coming off of two terms as the chief of the United Nation, must also have New Year wishes. He returns home a veteran diplomat with impressive credentials. At the age of 73, Ban still has the energy to work, but may be fearful of venturing into an entirely unfamiliar field. The career diplomat could hardly have imagined he would end up at the pinnacle of diplomacy in New York.The chance was unexpected, and he did not waste it. From what I observed from long experience of covering the diplomatic community, Ban was better at assisting than commanding. Nicknamed “the slippery eel,” he is well-rounded and does not make enemies. He is a typical career diplomat, committed to his work.Someone does not reach the top position at the UN entirely through own capabilities and endeavors. One must have luck. From the effort the government extended to place him in that position, he surely was blessed with luck. President Roh Moo-hyun fielded then-foreign minister Ban hard for the position in 2006. Under careful consideration, Ban traveled to Africa five times that year and the Latin American region twice in five months to gain support from UN Security Council members with voting rights. It was an outright campaign tour at the expense of national diplomatic resources, but was condoned by the presidential office and media.He is now blessed with a second round of luck. He is being courted by the conservative and centrist camps to be their candidate in the next presidential election. Conservatives are clinging to him as if he is their only chance of preventing the Blue House going to the liberals. They fight over him like speculators seeing a fortune in a prospective real estate deal.They do not care about the moral questions about a former UN Secretary-General fresh out of office running for the presidency. They have no idea whether he was successful in his post at the UN. Whether he is fit to command domestic affairs politically and ethically is of little importance to them. What matters is that Ban has been at the top of popularity polls.We are in today’s mess because we were blinded by the image of Park Geun-hye as the daughter of Park Chung Hee, a strongman who nevertheless brought economic development to the country. The price of that reckless choice has been too dear. A lesson should have been learned. But political opportunists learned little and are buzzing around Ban like bees around a honey pot. The star-struck accolades and blind pledges of allegiance emit the ominous smell of sycophancy surrounding former celebrity political figure Park Geun-hye.Ban may be on Cloud Nine over all the hoopla around him and on the likelihood of a red-carpet welcome home. But his mindset is as old as his age. His rhetoric about devoting his life to the country is borrowed from the crusaders of the industrialization campaign under the authoritarian regime in the 1970s. His principles can be questioned over the way he praised the Saemaul movement, a signature rural modernization campaign of Park Chung Hee, and the controversial pact between Seoul and Tokyo to settle the issue of wartime sexual slaves known as comfort women last year.Ban is free to dream whatever he wants. But we should note that he has yet to prove any vision, philosophy or values as a leader. Nor does he show boldness and any ability to survive in the cutthroat political world. What we see is a man not willing to forfeit a windfall he has barely earned.He should brood hard on what is best for the country and whether he is it. Ban must contemplate why there has not been a single UN chief who immediately ran for the presidency of his homeland. There is still time for him to think things through.새해가 되면 누구나 소망을 품는다. 튈르리궁에 유폐된 마리 앙트와네트에게 ‘왕정 복고’의 소망이 있었듯이 청와대에 갇혀 있는 박근혜 대통령에게도 새해 소망은 있을 것이다. 서울구치소에 수감돼 있는 최순실이라고 소망이 없을까.사람마다 소망의 색깔과 크기는 다르다. 아픈 사람은 건강을 바랄 것이고, 없는 사람은 통장 잔고가 늘어나기를 소망할 것이다. 누구는 합격을 바라고, 누구는 승진을 소망할 것이다. 꿈과 소망이 없는 삶만큼 무기력한 삶은 없다. 앞날에 대한 기대가 있기에 우리는 현실의 고통을 견디며 산다.뉴욕 맨해튼의 타임스스퀘어에서 부인과 춤을 추며 정유년 새해를 맞은 그에게도 소망이 있을 것이다. 이미 전직(前職)이 된 반기문 유엔 사무총장 말이다. 모르긴 몰라도 그는 기대와 설렘 속에 송구영신(送舊迎新)의 밤을 보냈을 것이다. 유엔 사무국의 수장(首長)으로 보낸 10년 세월을 뒤로 하고, 곧 그는 대한민국의 시민으로 돌아온다. 새로운 일을 시작하기엔 좀 늦고, 완전히 손놓고 물러나기엔 좀 이른 나이 73세. 그를 기다리고 있는 미래는 과연 어떤 모습일까.그가 처음부터 유엔 사무총장을 노렸던 건 아니다. 어부지리(漁夫之利)로 우연히 기회가 왔고, 그 기회를 놓치지 않았다. 오래 전 외교부 출입기자로 겪어본 그는 리더형보다는 참모형에 가깝다. ‘기름장어’라는 별명이 말해주듯 상하좌우로 두루 처신을 잘해 적을 안 만드는 스타일이다. 일벌레처럼 주어진 과제를 성실히 수행하는 전형적인 외교 관료였다.본인도 인정하듯이 유엔 사무총장은 실력이나 노력만으로 되는 자리가 아니다. 운이 받쳐주지 않으면 닿을 수 없는 자리다. 국가적 지원까지 운의 영역으로 돌린다면 그는 천운(天運)을 타고난 사람이다. 그가 외교장관이었던 2006년, 노무현 대통령은 그의 당선을 ‘국가과제’로 삼아 모든 지원을 아끼지 않았다. 그 해에만 반 장관은 콩고ㆍ가나ㆍ탄자니아 등 아프리카권을 다섯 번 순방했고, 페루와 아르헨티나를 다섯 달만에 두 번씩 방문했다. 모두 투표권을 가진 유엔 안보리 이사국들이었다. 누가 봐도 외교 활동으로 포장한 득표 활동이고, 국가 외교자원의 왜곡 배분이 명백했지만 청와대도, 언론도 눈감아줬다.또 다시 그에게 기회가 왔다. 2017년 한국 대선을 앞두고 무주공산(無主空山)이 된 중도ㆍ보수 진영이 너도나도 그에게 러브콜을 보내고 있다. 진보 진영의 집권을 막기 위해서는 그만한 카드가 없다며 ‘구세주’라도 되는 양 그에게 매달리고 있다. 그를 내세워 정권 창출만 할 수 있다면 헤쳐모여도 마다하지 않겠다며 덤비는 꼴은 영락없는 ‘떴다방’ 투기꾼들이다.유엔 사무총장이 대권주자로 직행하는 것이 국제정치적으로 올바른 처신인지 아닌지는 그들에게 중요하지 않다. 유엔 사무총장으로서 얼마나 성공적으로 임무를 수행했는지도 관심 밖이다. 대권주자로서의 자격과 자질, 능력도 부차적인 문제다. 1ㆍ2위를 다투는 여론조사 결과가 중요할 뿐이다.‘박정희의 딸’ ‘선거의 여왕’이라는 아우라에 홀려 투표를 한 참담한 결과를 우리는 지금 뼈저리게 체험하고 있다. 최악을 막기 위해 차악(次惡)을 택했을 뿐이라는 뒤늦은 변명으로 둘러대기엔 잘못된 선택의 책임이 너무나 크다. 그럼에도 권력의 곁불이 아쉬운 사람들은 전직 유엔 사무총장의 아우라에 목을 매고 있다. ‘인류 문명의 거목’ 운운하는 시대착오적 ‘반비어천가’가 울려퍼지고, “공산당만 아니라면 무조건 따르겠다”는 충성서약이 줄을 잇는 장면에선 ‘친박(親朴)’을 능가할 ‘친반(親潘)’의 발호를 예감한다.평생 꽃길만 걸어온 반 전 총장은 또다시 꽃가마를 타고 꽃길을 걸을 기대에 부풀어 있을지 모른다. 그러나 그는 나이 못지 않게 사고도 구시대적이다. “대한민국 발전에 도움이 된다면 내 한 몸 불사르겠다”는 출사표는 살신성인(殺身成仁)과 멸사봉공(滅私奉公)을 외치던 1970년대를 연상시킨다. 새마을운동을 칭송하고, 일본과의 위안부 합의를 높이 평가하는 데서는 기회주의의 구린내가 난다.어떤 소망을 품든 그건 그의 자유다. 그러나 분명한 것은 그는 아직 어떤 비전도, 이념도, 가치도 제시한 적이 없다는 사실이다. 현실정치의 진흙탕을 헤쳐갈 자질이나 용기도 아직 보여준 게 없다. 굴러온 기회는 어떻게든 놓치지 않겠다는 욕심이 돋보일 뿐이다.무엇이 나라를 위하고, 자신을 위한 길인지 그는 더 고민해야 한다. 유엔 사무총장을 마치고 바로 대권에 도전한 사람이 왜 아직 한 명도 없었는지 곰곰 생각할 필요가 있다. 귀국하는 날까지 아직 시간은 있다. 대망(大望)이 허망(虛妄)이 되는 것은 순식간이다. 그의 심사숙고를 기대한다.