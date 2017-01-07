The front-runner illusion (국문)

The JoongAng Ilbo series “The Age of Smart Voters” showed political awareness is rapidly changing in the aftermath of the mass protest rallies demanding President Park Geun-hye’s ouster. When asked about the qualities voters want from a president, most respondents — 33.2 percent — said transparency. The report also found that voters in their 20s and 30s are more willing to participate in elections than those in their 50s and 60s, making their turnout a major variable.
The survey also confirmed the surge in demand for a progressive leader. Public opinion has drastically changed since the Choi Soon-sil scandal. The driving force of the political market is no longer the suppliers (aka politicians), but the users (or voters).
Yeouido politics, referring to the seat of legislative government, is often supply-heavy. In every presidential election, the idea of a “mainstream” surfaces in which candidates hope to inspire a mob mentality and gain mainstream support. As that support spreads, voters who do not back the candidate avoid responding to surveys, so the rating gap grows and creates the illusion of a front-runner. When that continues, the difference between opinion polls and actual public sentiment can be vast. In last year’s April general election, the opinion polls were disastrous.
The “mainstream” theory has seen many failures. In a JoongAng Ilbo survey on presidential contenders published Jan. 1, 2002, the leader of what was then the Grand National Party, Lee Hoi-chang, dominated Democratic Party adviser Rhee In-je 53.0 percent to 40.4 percent. In a contest between Lee and the Democratic Party’s Roh Moo-hyun, Lee had an even greater lead, 57.9 percent versus 37.4 percent. But in the Democratic Party’s open primary later that March, Roh became widely popular, and Lee’s two-year lead became a mirage.
During the presidential election in 1997, Park Chan-jong was the major contender. In a World Research poll on Jan. 1, the New Korea Party candidate had a lead of 27.4 percent, followed by National Congress Chairman Kim Dae-jung with 20.4 percent and New Korea Party compatriot Lee Hoi-chang with 19.0 percent. But Park did not even get past the primary, much less contend in the general round.
Just as no one in Yeouido expected the Saenuri Party to become the second-largest party in the National Assembly after last year’s general election, this year’s presidential election is hard to predict. Public sentiment is fluid. Rather than follow the politicians, the media should pay attention to voters’ desire for change. The Age of Smart Voters series is the first step in that paradigm change. The presidential contenders need to listen closely to what voters really want.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan.5, Page 29
*The author is a political news reporter for the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM JUNG-HA
중앙일보가 지난 2일부터 연속 보도한 ‘스마트 유권자 시대’ 기획시리즈는 촛불정국을 거치면서 급변한 유권자들의 인식을 고스란히 보여줬다. 유권자들이 가장 원하는 대통령상은 ‘깨끗한 대통령’이 33.2%로 압도적 1위를 차지했다. 2030 세대의 투표의사가 5060세대보다 높아 큰 변수가 될 것이란 점도 드러났고, 진보 대통령에 대한 욕구가 급증한 흐름도 확인됐다. 최순실 국정농단 사태가 터지기 전과 비교하면 여론지형이 상전벽해가 됐다. 정치시장을 움직이는 힘은 공급자(정치인)가 아니라 수요자(유권자)라는 점을 새삼 느끼게 하는 대목이다.
하지만 여의도 정치의 논리는 공급자 중심인 경우가 많았다. 대표적 사례가 대선 때마다 등장하는 ‘대세론’이다. 대세론은 패션의 유행처럼 선거에서도 대세를 추종하는 군중심리가 작동할 것으로 기대하고 해당 후보측이 유포하는 논리다. 대세론이 확산될수록 해당 후보를 지지않는 유권자들은 응답을 기피하는 경향이 생긴다. 이 때문에 지지율 격차는 더 벌어진다. 일종의 착시 현상이다. 이 상태가 오래되면 여론조사와 민심이 완전히 거꾸로 갈 수도 있다. 여론조사 사상 최악의 참사를 빚었던 지난해 4월 총선이 그랬다.
대세론은 허망하게 무너진 경우가 훨씬 더 많았다. 2002년 1월1일 발표된 중앙일보 대선주자 지지도 조사에서 당시 한나라당 이회창 총재는 민주당 이인제 고문과 양자대결에서 53.0%대 40.4%로 우세를 나타냈다. 이 총재와 민주당 노무현 고문과의 양자대결은 57.9%대 37.4%로 더 벌어졌다. 하지만 그해 3월에시작된 민주당 국민참여 경선에서 ‘노풍(盧風)’이 불어닥치자 2년 가까이 이어지던 이회창 대세론은 신기루처럼 붕괴했다.
1997년 15대 대선 때는 ‘박찬종 바람’이 거셌다. 그해 1월 1일 월드리서치 조사에서 신한국당 박찬종 고문은 27.4%로 1위였고, 국민회의 김대중 총재 20.4%, 신한국당 이회창 고문 19.0%의 순서였다. 그러나 박 고문은 대선은 커녕 신한국당 경선에서 완주조차 못했다.
지난해 총선에서 새누리당이 제2당으로 몰락할 것이란 사실을 여의도에서 아무도 예상 못했던 것처럼 올해 대선도 예단하기는 어렵다. 그만큼 민심은 유동적이다. 언론도 정치인의 입만 좇아다닐게 아니라 유권자들의 변화하는 욕구를 주목해야 한다. ‘스마트…’ 시리즈는 그같은 패러다임 변화를 위한 첫 발걸음이다. 집권을 꿈꾸는 대선주자들도 유권자들이 진정으로 원하는 게 뭔지에 귀 기울이길 권한다.
김정하 정치부 기자