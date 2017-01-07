Bracing for a post-smartphone era (국문)
스마트폰 10주년, 그리고 CES와 알파고
Jan 07,2017
Apple’s iPhone was a game changer in the mobile industry. Local phone makers could not predict the sweeping changes the iPhone, and smartphones in general, would bring. Samsung Electronics tried to catch up with its own version, but it was snubbed as a cheap copycat. It restored its reputation through the Galaxy series. One-time industry leader Nokia was sold off in 2013 because it lost out to the smartphone competition.
Artificial intelligence and robotics are the stars of this year’s CES event in Las Vegas. Korea Inc. must not repeat the smartphone folly in the new tech sector that could shape the future of ICT based on big data and the Internet of Things. Google’s AlphaGo, which beat Korean champion Lee Se-dol last year, has crushed Go champions in Korea, China, and Japan to achieve a streak of 60 wins. Deep-learning machines are evolving fast, but Korea’s levels do not even match those of Japan and China not to mention Google’s.
The contest with AI and robotics would not only be against multinational names, but also versus Chinese companies. Chinese enterprises like Alibaba, Baidu, Xiomi, and Huawei commanded huge space at CES to flaunt their latest advances in the fields of AI, augmented reality, and robotics.
China is out to become a leader instead of a chaser. We must look beyond smartphones, which have reached a point of saturation and maturity. A number of varied industries are possible in the fields of ICT, bioengineering, and nanotechnology based on big data-led learning computing systems. The future of Korean large- and small-businesses hinges on the new industries.
The government must remove all necessary regulatory hurdles and aid in the job sector that may be replaced by machines one day.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 6, Page 30
올해 탄생 10주년을 맞은 아이폰에 관해 트라우마 같은 것이 있다. 한국 이동통신 업계가 아이폰을 국내에 처음 도입한 것은 2010년으로, 출시 이후 3년이나 지난 시점이었다. 또하나의 혁명이던 스마트폰의 의미를 오랜 기간 간과한 댓가는 혹독했다. 세계적 피처폰 업체였던 삼성전자는 부랴부랴 옴니아라는 스마트폰으로 대항했다가 시장의 차가운 반응 속에 퇴장하는 수모를 겪었다. 권토중래 끝에 갤럭시 시리즈로 전세를 만회한 것은 그나마 다행이었다. 한때 세계 최강자였던 노키아는 스마트폰 시대를 따라잡지 못해 2013년 매각되는 비운을 겪었다.
5일(현지시간)부터 미국 라스베이거스에서 열리고 있는 올해의 소비자가전전시회(CES)는 차세대 인공지능(AI)과 로봇의 경연장이 되고 있다. 빅데이터와 사물인터넷을 포함해 정보통신기술의 미래를 좌우할 이들 첨단 분야에서 과거 '스마트폰 지각'의 우를 되풀이하지 말아야 한다. 때마침 들려온 구글 '알파고'의 활약상은 놀라울 뿐이다. 지난해 봄 이세돌을 꺽은 뒤 진화를 거듭한 알파고는 최근 커제·박정환 등 한중일 3국의 세계 최고수들에게 60전 전승을 거뒀다. AI가 우리 일상에 깊이 파고들고 있는데, 바둑 AI의 경우 한국의 수준은 구글의 알파고는 물론이고 일본·중국에도 미치지 못한다.
그동안 AI와 로봇은 주로 선진국 업체들과의 경쟁이었다면 수년 전부터 중국의 질풍노도가 무섭다. 이번 CES만 봐도 알리바바·바이두·샤오미·화웨이 등이 전시장을 널찍하게 차지하고 AI·가상현실·드론·로봇 분야의 첨단기술을 뽐내고 있다. ‘추격자’ 아닌 ‘선도자’로서의 기세가 등등하다.
우리는 앞으로 기기의 포화, 기종의 상향 평준화 추세가 역력한 스마트폰 이후를 대비해야 한다. 빅데이터가 AI를 기반으로 정보기술(IT)·바이오기술(BT)·나노기술(NT)의 경계를 허물게 되면 숱한 신수종산업이 생겨날 것이다. 한국 대기업이나 벤처기업 운명이 모두 여기에 걸려 있다. 정부도 개인정보보호법 개정 등 미리 걸림돌을 치워주고, AI가 초래할 일자리 위협을 돌보는 일 등 해야할 숙제가 많다.