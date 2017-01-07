National interest first (국문)

It is regrettable that Seoul-Tokyo relations have rapidly frozen over the installation of a “comfort woman” statue in front of Japan’s consulate in Busan. Both South Korea and Japan are in a position to tackle tough external challenges from President-elect Donald J. Trump’s America First policies and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s growing security concerns in Northeast Asia, not to mention North Korea’s ever-persistent nuclear and missile threats.
Seoul and Tokyo engaging in a shameful diplomatic brawl under such circumstances — instead of cooperating with each other — raises sharp alarm bells over the future of the two countries’ ties.
First of all, we have to point out that both sides took a wrong direction over the statue of a former World War II sex slave. Busan’s Dong District Office cannot avoid criticism that it flip-flopped on the statue’s fate, even while it was well aware of what would happen if it confiscated the statue. A local civic group is calling for the statue, modeled after one in Seoul, to be installed outside the consulate in protest against Shinzo Abe’s hard-line stance toward Japan’s military past.
Nevertheless, the district office returned the statue to the advocacy group two days after public attacks. After the Abe government recalled its ambassador to Korea, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, too, ordered our ambassador in Japan to return. Both countries should be held accountable for the diplomatic tit-for-tat that has led to deeper conflict between Seoul and Tokyo.
The Japanese government should have reacted more prudently. In fact, a campaign to install the statue in Busan was led by a civic group, not the Korean government. Our authorities actually tried to block the group from setting it up but eventually had to yield to mounting public pressure. Without recognizing our government’s efforts, Tokyo took drastic action by recalling its ambassador, which has fueled ongoing friction between the two governments.
We must not forget that our government’s ultimate goal is to pursue national interest ahead of settling disputes over the past. To achieve that goal, our government needs to have a future-oriented attitude. That’s why our politicians — presidential hopefuls, in particular — should not take advantage of the conflict to win the next presidential election
Whenever such disputes have surfaced in the past, both countries’ political heavyweights have rolled up their sleeves to address them under the table. As local politicians with close ties to Japan increasingly disappear, it will be more difficult than ever to communicate with Japan. To make matters worse, President Park Geun-hye’s former chief of staff, Lee Byung-kee, and veteran Saenuri Party lawmaker Suh Chung-won are facing a political crisis after Park’s impeachment over the Choi Soon-sil scandal. Korea and Japan must reopen these communication channels as soon as possible.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 7, Page 26
부산 일본영사관 앞 위안부 소녀상 설치를 놓고 한·일 관계가 급속히 얼어붙은 것은 유감스런 일이다. 한·일 양국은 동쪽에선 미국 우선주의를 앞세운 트럼프 차기 행정부가, 서쪽에선 자국의 안보를 위해 시진핑 정권이 조여오는 압박을 받고 있다. 북핵 위협도 함께 마주하고 있다. 이런 두 나라가 손잡기는커녕 과거사 때문에 다시 으르렁거리는 것은 이유가 어떻든 무척 안타깝다.
이번 갈등을 둘러싼 대응을 보면 양쪽 다 잘못을 저질렀다. 우선 부산 동구청은 우왕좌왕했다는 비난을 피할 수 없다. 소녀상을 빼앗으면 어떤 일이 벌어질지는 너무도 뻔했다.그럼에도 비난이 쏟아졌다고 불과 이틀 만에 소녀상을 돌려준 건 어설프기 짝이 없는 일이다. 아베 정권이 주한 일본대사를 불러들였다고 바로 똑같은 조치를 취한 우리 외교부도 사태를 키우는 잘못을 저질렀다.
일본 정부는 좀 더 신중히 대응하는 게 옳았다. 부산 소녀상 설치를 주도한 것은 한국 정부가 아닌 시민단체다. 부산 동구청을 포함, 우리 당국은 이를 막으려다 폭발 직전의 여론에 밀린 것이다. 이를 감안하지 않고 즉각 일본 대사 소환이라는 초강경수를 둠으로써 일본 정부는 양국 간 갈등을 부채질했다.
우리가 명심해야 할 건 과거사 청산도 중요하지만 외교관계에서 궁극적인 최고의 선은 따로 있다. 바로 국익이다. 이를 위해서는 한일 관계도 미래지향적으로 가져가는 게 바람직하다. 그러기에 대권 주자 등 정치인들은 이번 갈등을 부추겨서는 안 되며 민족 감정을 대선 전략으로 악용해서도 안 된다.
과거엔 이런 일이 터지면 양국 중진 인사들이 닦아놓은 물밑 채널이 가동돼 난제들이 풀리곤 했었다. 하지만 갈수록 지한파·지일파 인사들이 사라져 소통이 힘들어졌다. 그나마 일본 측과 원만한 관계를 맺어온 주일대사 출신의 이병기 전 청와대 비서실장과 한일의원연맹 한국 측 회장인 서청원 새누리당 의원 모두 최순실 사건으로 곤경에 처했다. 이번 사태로 또 한번 절감하지만 양측 모두 원활한 소통을 위해 물밑 채널 복원에 노력해야 할 것이다.