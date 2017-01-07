Son of Hanjin chairman Cho to assume helm at Korean Air

Cho Won-tae, the son of chairman of Hanjin Group Cho Yang-ho, was promoted to president of Korean Air in a recent reshuffle, the company said Friday.In the reshuffle, Hanjin Group appointed 53 executives into new positions. The figure is more than double the amount in 2016 when 21 executives took new positions.The company explained that appointing Cho Won-tae as the new chief of Korean Air, the group’s airliner, was an effort to vitalize the company with young talent. Kang Young-sik, formerly vice president of Korean Air, was promoted to president of Korean Airport Service.The company also said it will continue to expand its global network and increase its competitiveness world-wide to establish itself as the leading provider of transportation and logistics.