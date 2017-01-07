Shares rise on upbeat Samsung guidance

Seoul’s main bourse jumped Friday after Samsung Electronics released its fourth-quarter earnings report, which greatly exceeded analyst forecasts.The benchmark Kospi gained 7.17 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2049.12 Friday.Foreign investors net bought 171 billion won ($143 million) in shares, mostly purchasing large-cap IT companies’ shares. Institutional investors and individuals offloaded 136.3 billion and 27.8 billion won each in stocks.Across the board, large-, mid- and small-cap all rose, 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. By sector, semiconductors rose 12.2 percent while insurance declined 6.8 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 1.8 percent to close at 1,810,000 won on the back of its earnings guidance Friday.Analysts had forecast that the tech giant’s fourth-quarter earnings would be about 8.3 trillion won. However, according to the earnings guidance, its quarterly earnings may have risen to as much as 9.2 trillion won.Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities, said the company’s results are believed to be driven by strong sales of memory chips and the Korean won’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.SK Hynix followed the rising momentum and advanced 2.24 percent to 48,000 won.In comparison, Hyundai Motor, the nation’s leading car maker, fell 1.63 percent to 151,000 won. Its sister company slipped 0.21 percent to 232,500 won. Cosmetic company AmorePacific fell for the third straight day, declining 1.61 percent on Friday to close at 305,000 won. Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance also inched down 0.88 percent to 112,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq rose 1.2 points, or 0.19 percent, to 643.68.Celltrion inched down 1.03 percent to close at 105,300 won while Komipharm fell .45 percent to close at 33,900 won. Meditox, however, rose 1.64 percent to 378,000 won.SK Materials grew 2.03 percent to 180,900 won.The Korean won strengthened 0.6 percent to 1,193.0 against the dollar.Both three-year and 10-year government bond yields went up by two basis points to 1.63 percent and 2.08 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]