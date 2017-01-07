Pain at the pump

The price of gas at a filling station in central Seoul is set at 2,048 won per liter ($6.50 per gallon) on Friday. Prices have been on the rise in the past three days after Saudi Arabia decided to increase the price of oil sold to Korea earlier this week. The average price of gas per liter in Seoul was 1,610 won, according to Opinet, a gas price information provider operated by the Korea National Oil Corporation. Nationwide, the average price of gas reached as high as 1,499.88 won per liter on Friday. [YONHAP]