K-pop stars to introduce Korean culture to fans abroad

An online class in which idol stars talk about Korean traditional and pop culture will open for foreigners this month, a Seoul-based foundation disseminating the Korean language and culture abroad said Friday.“Korean Wave stars like girl group Laboum and Sungjae, a member of boy group BTOB, will show up in the Internet class at www.sejonghakdang.org,” the King Sejong Institute Foundation said.The Korean Wave refers to the global popularity of Korean dramas, films and pop music.The stars, who have a lot of fans abroad, will introduce traditional Korean music, pop songs, current foods and fashion in the class, and will join campaigns to disseminate Korean culture, the foundation under the Culture Ministry said.Cultural experts will also appear on the program to help foreigners understand Korean culture better and deeper, it said.The program is scheduled to be provided with subtitles in Korean, English and Chinese, according to the foundation.Arirang TV, a South Korean channel dedicated to promoting Korea to the world, will jointly produce the program, it added. Yonhap