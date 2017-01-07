Ailee, Urban Zakapa join drama soundtrack

Singers Ailee and Urban Zakapa have joined the star-studded lineup of singers participating in the soundtrack for the tvN drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”The artists’ songs will be released on parts 9 and 10 of the soundtrack, which will be released today and Sunday.Ailee’s “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow” is used as the theme song for the two lead characters, and was written by musician Rocoberry, who previously produced successful songs for television dramas such as KBS2’s “Descendants of the Sun.” Additionally, the best-selling author and tvN screenwriter Yi Mi-na contributed lyrics to the song, which releases today.Dropping on Sunday is R&B group Urban Zakapa’s “Wish,” which is a tragic song about a broken heart after a breakup. The song was written and composed by group member Park Yong-in, who has made a name for himself as a songwriter for television soundtracks.Meanwhile, the cable drama, which stars actors Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, has been enjoying explosive popularity among viewers, going as high as 13% in viewer ratings for its recent episode. Its soundtrack has included singers Crush, Soyou from Sistar, Chanyeol of Exo, pop band 10cm, and Swedish singer Lasse Lindh.By Chung Jin-hong