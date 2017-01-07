Im Chang-jung marries in private wedding

Singer/actor Im Chang-jung held a private wedding with his new wife, who is 18 years younger than him, on Friday.The couple has been officially married since November, but held a wedding that was reportedly attended by only close friends and family.The couple’s relationship was publicly revealed last September, when the couple revealed that they had been in a relationship since May 2015. The couple later unveiled the wife’s pregnancy two months later. She is currently six months pregnant, and the newborn will be the singer’s fourth child. He is currently the father of three sons from his previous marriage.Information of the couple’s honeymoon is unknown, but Im is expected to dive right in afterward to shoot his role for the upcoming film “Roman Holiday.”By Chung Jin-hong