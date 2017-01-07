The scents of Seoul's alleyways: Perfume shops are often a sign of a newly trendy neighborhood

Perfume store Salon Du Parfumeur, located in an alley in Nuha-dong, has become popular for its distinct stylistic choices, placing European-style blue walls inside a hanok, a traditional Korean house. [JOONGANG ILBO]

From top to bottom: Scented candle store Soohyang located on Churros Alley; Perfume store Proust located in the hanok village in Ikseon-dong; the perfume studio Leaumagique in Nuha-dong; Musee De Parfum located on 42-gil in Bangbae-dong. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Diffusers and various scented products available at Soohyang have become must-have items to buy while shopping in an alleyway. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Four hotspots have been picking up steam as the latest in trendy hangouts in Seoul. These locations include Ikseon-dong and Nuha-dong in Jongno District; 42-gil in Bangbae-dong, Seocho District; and Hangangjin Station Street in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, all of which happen to be alleyways. What these areas have in common is that they each have their own specialty fragrance stores, whether they be for scented candles or perfumes. These stores have graced the neighborhoods with scented delight even before their recent rise in popularity, and have become must-visit spots for visitors spending their weekends in the city.A particularly trendy store that has frequently appeared in Instagram selfies is Proust in Ikseon-dong. It originally opened as a startup by perfumers Mun In-seong, 29, and Han Yu-mi 31, as a store specializing in perfumes and black tea. Its unique look of modern interior design inside a hanok, a traditional Korean house, is a big reason the store was able to attract many visitors.Nuha-dong in Seochon has quickly become one of the more popular spots to visit thanks to their two perfume spots. These perfume studios are called Leaumagique, headed by Jang Jun-yeong, 34, and Salon Du Parfumeur, which was established by three men in their twenties and thirties. During the weekend, both of these relatively small spots are jam-packed with people.Maison De Parfum on Serosu-gil in Gangnam District is famous among perfume maniacs. The store was created as a boutique by owner Kim Seung-hun, 34, in 2012, after he came back from a trip to Europe with a collection of unique perfumes. As the neighborhood became heavily developed, the perfume store did, as well, and now rival shops have opened within the vicinity.As the idea of “healing,” or finding ways of relaxation, has become increasingly popular since the late 2000s, the scent industry has been on the rise since 2012. According to a report by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Korean market size has been on a 10 percent yearly increase since 2014. The French perfume brand Diptyque’s sales have been increasing by 100 percent yearly since 2012. Likewise, perfume sales at Lotte Department Store have seen an explosive increase of 250 percent per year since 2012, as well.Jeon Mi-yeong, a professor from the Department of Consumer Science at Seoul National University, said, “As economic and social uncertainty has been on the rise, the need for healing through scents has risen, as well. As consumers have begun to spend more on the act of lounging, interest in scented products has increased.”Though interest in scented products has risen, the market is still separated into luxury and budget items. Kim Su-hyang, an owner of a scented candle store that first opened in 2013, said, “Just 4-5 years ago, there were not many alternatives to high-priced luxury perfumes, or cheaper perfumes that reeked of synthetic fragrance.”As young entrepreneurs such as Kim started entering this niche market, smaller perfume and candle shops started emerging to decorate the streets of developing neighborhoods.They can be found on the street opposite the Leeum museum near Hangangjin Station, and another in the newly popular hangout area in the 42-gil alleyway in Bangbae.What do alleyways and perfume stores have in common? Yi Jun-yeong, a professor of Consumer Housing at Sangmyung University, said, “Scented products and alleyways go hand-in-hand, since they both satisfy all five senses.”Martin Lindstrom, author of “Brand Sense: Build Powerful Brands through Touch, Taste, Smell, Sight and Sound,” emphasized that scents have a much greater effect on us than we think. We feel better when we inhale better scents, and we can recall events associated with scent, as well. Alleyways are places associated with leisure, and have a stress-freeing effect.Fragrant items and alleyways also go hand-in-hand since they complement each other as things that are slowly appreciated. Each scent of a perfume or a candle requires plenty of time to truly appreciate the fragrance. When compared to the fast lifestyle associated with the main street, alleyways allow visitors to slow down. It allows them to take a look at shops that they may otherwise pass by.“Rather than setting up the shop in an area with a overflowing population, I looked for a neighborhood that allowed visitors to spend as much time in the store as they wanted,” said Mun, the perfumer from Proust, located in Ikseon-dong. “I knew people interested in perfumes, such as women in their twenties and thirties, would seek out the store even in secluded areas.”Candle store owner Kim said, “The location of our shop was decided based on the solitude of the area.”Her store, Soohyang, is located on the so-called Churros Alley, named after the churros store at the entrance of the path that splits off from the main Gyeonglidan-gil of Itaewon in Yongsan District. Although the alleyway now has cafes, dessert stores and designer clothing shops, when her candle store opened its doors there was only a supermarket and fruit stalls. What Kim did was, rather than select a location based on its marketability, she chose a place that could truly bring out the strengths of her products, eventually settling on the alleyway.Alleyways and perfume stores seem to be a match made in heaven as they complement each other in terms of time and leisure, and have come to be seen as hot spots by visitors. Park So-hui, a 30-year-old office worker, said, “I was visiting Seochon with my friend when we noticed a luxurious perfume store in an old alleyway. When I uploaded a picture of it to social media, I received more likes than usual.”Furthermore, alleyways in general have been garnering attention since the start of this decade, as young business owners took to social media to advertise their businesses. Go Pil-bong, head of a real estate agency on the Churros Alley, said, “After Soohyang opened its doors during the development of the area, the ordinary residential alley eventually became filled with unique stores.”In fact, as Jeong Mi-sun, who is often referred to as Korea’s first generation perfumer, relocated her stores, GN Perfume Studio and Musee De Parfum, from Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, to 42-gil in Bangbae-dong, the alleyway came to be referred to as “Perfume Street.”However, not all is roses for these trendy locations. As the formerly worn-down streets become increasingly developed, stores are susceptible to gentrification, as they may be forced to relocate due to rising rent costs. While young business owners had been able to set up their perfume shops due to low rent, this may no longer be the case.Kim, the owner of Maison De Parfum on Serosu-gil, said, “When we opened our store in 2012, the main Garosu-gil street had already been saturated and prices were high. The place we opened was the quiet and nearby street of Serosu-gil, where rent was lower.”Jang, the owner of Leaumagique, said that while business was going well, to the point where he even opened a second shop in Itaewon, “If the rent of our store in Seochon rises, we may have to relocate to another location without a rent bubble.”BY YUN KYUNG-HEE [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]종로 익선동, 서촌 누하동, 방배동 사이길, 한남동 한강진역길 …. 소위 ‘뜬다’하는 골목길에는 공통점이 있다. 향초나 향수를 판매하는 향 전문점이 자리 잡고 있다는 점이다. 유동인구가 적었던 상권 형성 초기에 들어선 후 지금까지 골목길과 함께 유명해진 집들이다. 이들은 뜨는 골목을 알아보는 특별한 눈이 있었던 걸까, 아니면 이들이 있기에 골목길이 뜬 걸까.#최근 핫 플레이스로 떠오른 종로구 익선동 골목길에는 방문자들의 ‘인증샷 성지’로 꼽히는 가게 ‘프루스트’가 있다. 2015년 12월 조향사 문인성(30)씨와 한유미(32)씨가 함께 창업한 향수·홍차 전문점이다. 한옥 내부를 모던하게 개조한 인테리어와 맞춤 향수 제작으로 인기가 높다.#서촌의 새로운 명소가 된 누하동 주택가에는 향수 스튜디오 ‘로매지크’와 ‘살롱 두 파퓨메’가 지척에 자리 잡고 있다. 로매지크는 향장(향수 원료)을 제조해온 장준영(35) 대표가, 살롱 두 파퓨메는 20~30대 남자 조향사 세 명이 모여 만든 곳이다. 주말이면 두 곳 모두 사람들로 작은 매장 안이 꽉 찬다.#신사동 세로수길의 ‘메종 드 파팡’은 향수 매니어 사이에서 유명하다. 2012년 김승훈(35) 대표가 유럽에서 들여온 독특한 향수들을 모아 편집숍을 낼 때만 해도 한적했던 골목길은 세로수길 상권 발달과 함께 번성했고, 주변에 다른 향수 가게들이 들어섰다.‘힐링’에 대한 욕구가 커지면서 2000년대 말부터 성장한 향 관련 산업은 2012년부터 가파른 상승 곡선을 그리고 있다. 산업통상자원부의 발표에 따르면 2014년 국내 향 제품 시장 규모는 2조5000억원대로 매년 10%씩 성장했다. 2008년 처음 국내에 들어온 프랑스 니치향수 딥티크는 2012년 이후 매출이 매년 100% 이상 늘었다. 롯데백화점 생활 향수 매출 역시 2012년부터 폭발적으로 늘어 매년 250%씩 성장했다. 전미영 서울대 소비자학과 연구교수는 “경제적·사회적 불안이 늘면서 향을 통해 힐링하려는 경향이 늘었다”며 “집에서 자기 스스로를 대접하는 소비행위인 라운징(Lounging) 소비 트렌드가 나타나며 향 제품에 대한 관심이 많아졌다”고 분석했다.향에 대한 수요는 늘어났지만 국내 향 관련 산업은 럭셔리와 저가로 양분돼 있다. 2013년 처음 향초 전문점을 연 김수향 대표는 “4~5년 전만해도 하나에 수 십 만원씩 하는 명품 향수, 인공향이 풀풀 나는 저렴한 향수 외에는 선택의 폭이 없었다”며 “소비자의 취향을 반영한 합리적인 가격대의 향 제품을 만들어보고 싶었다”고 말했다. 김 대표처럼 향에 관심 있던 젊은이들이 틈새시장을 파고들면서 소규모의 공방 향수·향초가 등장했고, 신흥 골목길에 속속 향 전문점이 들어서기 시작했다.모델·디자이너 등 패션 피플이 즐겨 찾아 유명해진 리움 미술관 길 건너편 한강진역길(이태원로54길), 방배동의 새로운 핫플레이스가 된 방배 사이길(방배로42길)에도 300~400m의 짧은 골목길에 각각 2개씩의 향 전문점이 들어서 있다.떠오르는 골목길과 향초·향수 등 향 전문점에는 어떤 상관관계가 있을까. 이준영 상명대 소비자주거학과 교수는 “향 제품과 골목길은 둘 다 사람의 오감을 만족시키는 ‘감성 코드’를 갖고 있다”며 “후각과 시각을 통해 감성을 자극하는 둘이 만나 동반 상승효과가 나고 있다”고 말했다. 미국의 브랜딩 전문가 마틴 린드스톰은 그의 저서 『오감 브랜딩』에서 “향은 우리가 알고 있는 것보다 실제로 우리에게 더 많은 영향을 미친다”고 주장했다. 좋은 향을 맡으면 기분이 좋아지고, 향과 관련된 좋은 기억을 떠올리게 된다. 골목길 또한 한가로이 거닐면서 마음의 안식을 얻는 감성적인 공간이다. 특히 오래된 주택가 골목들에서는 과거의 향수가 더욱 감성을 자극한다.향 제품과 골목길은 ‘천천히 시간을 들여서 음미해야 한다’는 점에서도 일맥상통한다. 향초나 향수를 고를 때는 하나씩 냄새를 맡아보고 이를 충분히 느낄 시간이 필요하다. 명확한 방향성을 갖고 빠르게 걸어야 하는 대로에 비해, 골목길에선 걸음이 느려진다. 맘에 드는 가게를 보면 잠시 멈춰 둘러보는 일도 흔하다.익선동 프루스트의 문 조향사는 “처음부터 유동인구가 많은 곳보다 사람들이 가게 체류 시간이 길 수 있는 여유로운 동네를 찾았다”며 “향에 관심이 많아진 20~30대 여성들이라면 기꺼이 한적한 골목길이라도 찾아올 거라 생각했다”고 말했다. 김수향 대표 역시 “일부러 찾아와 향을 즐길 수 있는 은밀하고 숨겨진 곳이 장소 선택의 기준이었다”고 말했다. 그의 가게 ‘수향’이 있는 추러스 골목(초입에 있는 추러스 매장 때문에 붙여진 이름)은 이태원 경리단길 메인 도로에서 옆으로 비껴나 있다. 지금은 카페·디저트전문점·디자인 소품숍 등의 가게들도 있지만 수향이 오픈할 땐 수퍼마켓과 과일가게 외에 상점이라곤 하나도 없었다. 장소의 시장성을 치밀하게 계산하기보다 향 제품이 가진 특성을 제대로 보여줄 수 있는 장소를 찾다보니 결국 골목길을 선택하게 됐다는 이야기다.시간이 필요한 상점과 시간에 여유 있는 골목길. 둘은 서로의 필요충분조건을 만족시키면서 동시에 ‘핫 플레이스’로 떠올랐다. 지난달 누하동의 살롱 두 파퓨메를 찾은 직장인 박소희(30)씨는 “친구와 서촌에 놀러 갔다가 오래된 골목 안에 세련된 향수전문점이 있는 걸 발견하곤 사진을 찍어 SNS에 올렸더니 평소보다 많은 ‘좋아요’를 받았다”고 했다.2010년대 초 시작된 ‘골목길 찾기’가 붐이 일면서 향 전문점이 자리 잡은 골목길 또한 관심을 받기 시작했다. 오래된 주택가 골목에 있는 실험정신 있는 젊은 감각의 향초·향수 가게들은 SNS에 올릴 좋은 피사체가 됐고, 자연스레 골목길도 ‘핫플레이스’가 됐다. 경리단길 추러스 골목의 고필봉 미래부동산 소장은 “골목 상권이 형성되는 초기에 수향이 오픈하면서 사람을 더 끌어 모았고 이후 일반 가정집 골목이었던 거리가 점점 다양한 가게들로 채워졌다”고 말했다. 방배동 사이길도 국내 1세대 조향사로 꼽히는 정미순 조향사의 ‘GN 향수공방’과 ‘향수박물관’이 2014년 역삼동에서 자리를 옮기면서 ‘향수거리’ ‘공방거리’라 불리며 특색 있는 골목길로 성장했다.하지만 여기에도 그늘은 존재한다. 골목 상권이 커지면서 가게 임대료가 올라 결국 자리를 옮기게 되는 젠트리피케이션 현상이 우려된다. 20~30대 젊은 주인들이 골목을 찾아 향 전문점을 낸 데는 임대료가 저렴했기 때문이다. 메종 드 파팡 김 대표는 “2012년 매장을 낼 때 이미 가로수길 메인 도로는 포화상태라 가격이 오를 데로 올라 있었다”며 “근처에서 가장 조용하고 임대료가 적당한 곳을 찾아 들어간 곳이 세로수길의 지금 자리”라고 말했다. 2014년 누하동에 매장을 낸 로매지크 장 대표는 이태원에 2호점을 낼 정도로 사업이 성장했지만 “만약 서촌 매장의 임대료를 올린다면 임대료 거품이 없는 다른 곳을 찾아야할 것 같다”고 말했다.글=윤경희 기자 annie@joongang.co.kr 사진=김경록 기자, 각 업체