Creating equal opportunities (국문)

The University of Tokyo is considered the most prestigious university in Japan, but lately, it is under fire for alleged discrimination. The rent subsidy program to be introduced in the upcoming semester in April is the origin of controversy. The university plans to provide half of the rent for 100 female students who commute more than 90 minutes to Komaba campus — 30,000 yen ($256) per month for up to 2 years. The school is rounding up safe and earthquake-resistant rooms near the campus. But male students claim that the program is discriminatory.
The point is whether the subsidy exclusively for female students is a positive action defined in the Basic Law for a Gender-equal Society.
A positive action provides special opportunities to a certain extent to women who suffer disadvantage due to social and structural discrimination. It is a tentative measure to provide actual equal opportunity. The University of Tokyo argues that it is necessary to recruit outstanding female students from other regions.
Only 19 percent of the students at the University of Tokyo are female, far less than the 37 percent average of the national universities. 22 percent are female at Kyoto University, and Osaka University’s female students make up 33 percent of the student population. Top private universities Keio and Waseda are up to 37 percent female. The background is the deep-rooted prejudice against highly educated women in the society. Japanese often say, “It is hard to work with women with a University of Tokyo degree” and “Men are reluctant to marry women with a higher educational background than themselves.” So many top female students choose regional national universities or top private universities over the University of Tokyo.
A senior at the University of Tokyo from Tokai Prefecture said in an interview with Asahi Shimbun, “I can never forget my mother and grandmother opposing me going to the University of Tokyo and saying, ‘Girls don’t have to work so hard.’” Fortunately, her father supported her decision, and she welcomes the subsidy program. She hopes that parents in other regions would change their minds as many oppose sending their daughters to Tokyo.
But there are complaints as well:
“The subsidies should be offered to those in need regardless of gender and dormitory facility should be expanded.”
“It is problematic that the application does not review the financial eligibility of the parents.”
Some even criticize that the program is against equality defined in the constitution.
The goal of the university is to increase the female population to 30 percent by 2020. Former Tokyo University board member Masako Egawa said that more female students will make research more diverse and the learning environment more balanced. Meiji University professor Miyoko Tsujimura said that the subsidy program could be seen as a positive if it is an alternative to a female dormitory, but a consensus is needed.
Recently, the Ministry of Interior’s controversial map of women in childbearing-age was met with harsh criticism. The ministry ranked 17 regions by the number of fertile women. Koreans protested the idea of viewing women as animals who give birth and argued that the ministry attempted to blame local governments for the low fertility problem. The government revealed a shameless, thoughtless women’s policy, much less a positive action.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 7, Page 26
*The author is a Tokyo correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE JEONG-HEON
일본 최고의 국립 명문대로 꼽히는 도쿄(東京)대가 차별 논란에 휩싸였다. 오는 4월 새학기에 처음 도입하는 집세 지원제도가 화근이다. 대학 측은 고마바(駒場) 캠퍼스까지 등교에 90분 이상 걸리는 여학생 100명을 선발해 자취방 월세의 절반을 지원할 계획이다. 최장 2년간 매달 3만 엔(약 30만원)씩 보조한다. 캠퍼스 부근 안전하고 지진에도 강한 방들을 확보 중이다. 남학생들은 역차별 문제를 제기하고 있다.
쟁점은 지방 출신 여학생만 지원하는 제도를 '남녀공동참여사회기본법'에 명기된 '포지티브 액션(Positive Action)'으로 볼 수 있느냐는 점이다.
포지티브 액션은 사회적·구조적 차별로 불이익을 당하는 여성에게 일정 범위 내에서 특별한 기회를 제공하는 것을 의미한다. 실질적인 기회 균등을 실현하기 위한 잠정 조치다. 도쿄대는 지방의 우수한 여학생을 유치하기 위해 꼭 필요하다는 입장이다.
도쿄대 여학생 비율은 19%로 국립대 평균 37%에 크게 못미친다. 교토대는 22%, 오사카대는 33% 수준이다. 유명 사립대인 게이오대·와세다대 역시 37%에 이른다. 배경에는 고학력 여성에 대한 일본 사회의 뿌리 깊은 편견이 존재한다. '도쿄대 출신 여자는 일 시키기 어렵다' '남자들은 자기보다 높은 학벌의 여자를 기피하기 때문에 시집가기 힘들다'는 인식이다. 이때문에 공부를 잘해도 지방 국립대나 유명 사립대로 진학하는 여고생이 많다.
도카이(東海)지방 출신인 도쿄대 4학년 여학생 A(23)는 아사히신문 인터뷰에서 "할머니와 어머니가 '여자는 무리하게 노력하지 않아도 된다'며 진학을 반대했던 걸 잊을 수 없다"고 말했다. 다행히 아버지의 찬성으로 도쿄대에 입학할 수 있었던 그는 여학생 지원제도를 반겼다. 도쿄의 불안한 주거환경을 반대 이유로 내세우는 지방 부모들의 의식이 개선될 것으로 기대했다.
불만의 목소리도 만만치 않다. '남녀 관계없이 빈곤 학생에게 집세를 보조하고 기숙사를 늘려야 한다' '부모 재정능력을 따지지 않고 주는 건 문제다' '고학력 여성에 대한 편견을 없애는 것이 먼저 시급하다'는 지적이 잇따르고 있다. '법 아래 평등을 규정한 헌법에 위배된다'는 비판까지 나온다.
도쿄대는 2020년까지 여학생 비율을 30%로 높이는 것이 목표다. 에가와 마사코(江川雅子) 전 도쿄대 이사는 "연구 다양성이 실현되고 균형 잡힌 학습 환경이 조성될 것"이라고 밝혔다. 쓰지무라 미요코(辻村みよ子) 메이지(明治)대 헌법학 교수는 "집세 지원이 여자 기숙사를 대신하는 특별 조치라면 포지티브 액션으로 인정할 수 있다. 다만 사회적 합의가 필요하다"고 지적했다.
최근 한국에선 행정자치부의 '대한민국 출산지도'를 놓고 논란이 뜨겁다. 17개 광역 자치단체의 가임기 여성 수를 1위부터 17위까지 순위를 매겨 공개했다. 여성계는 '여자가 가축이냐' '저출산 문제를 자치단체에 떠넘겨 경쟁시키려는 것이냐'며 반발하고 있다. 포지티브 액션은 고사하고 개념을 상실한 여성정책의 민낯이다.
이정헌 도쿄 특파원