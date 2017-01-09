The price of tragedy (국문)
가습기 살균제 중형 선고는 사필귀정이다
Jan 09,2017
A Seoul court on Friday sentenced Shin Hyun-woo, former CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Korea, to seven years in prison for manufacturing and selling toxic humidifier sterilizers that killed and sickened hundreds of people. The same verdict went to a former CEO of Cefu, formerly Butterfly Effect, for selling a similar product. They avoided punishment for fraud — intentionally deceiving consumers about the hazards of using their products — but received the maximum legal punishment for professional negligence.
The bench argued the producers had not fully tested the safety of the chemical compounds and sold the product with labels suggesting sterilizers in humidifiers were safe for children. Prosecutors seeking 20-year jail terms argued that 95 percent of the deaths could have been avoided if not for the misleading labels. The ruling was the first court determination after mysterious deaths were linked to humidifier sterilizers five and a half years ago and 23 years since the products first hit shop shelves.
The humidifier sterilizers were dubbed as a slow killer as they gradually poisoned their users with every breath they took. In between the introduction of the product by Yukong, formerly SK Chemical, in 2004 and its official ban in 2011, thousands of brands of sterilizers were made and sold by 20 companies. The death toll reached 140, mostly killing pregnant women and minors
A mother complained that she had slowly killed her child by keeping the humidifier on 12 hours a day because her three-year-old had a cough.
The collective ignorance of our society including companies, the government, hospitals and households led to this fatal tragedy. The damage and pain is ongoing. Confirmed victims number 4,893, and related deaths exceed 1,000. A joint public-private committee investigating lung impairments estimate potential victims at 2.27 million. From this year, the government is employing a punitive damage rule, demanding producers of defective products pay compensation that is triple the amount of damages. Such punitive actions should be upped: consumers in advanced countries can claim compensation of up to 10 times the damages.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 7, Page 26
서울중앙지법이 어제 가습기 살균제 '옥시싹삭 뉴가습기당번'을 제조·판매해 최다 인명 피해를 낸 다국적 기업 옥시레킷벤키저(현 RB코리아)의 신현우 전 대표와 옥시를 모방한 '세퓨' 상품을 만들어 판 버터플라이이펙트 오모 전 대표에게 나란히 징역 7년의 실형을 선고했다. 비록 '독성을 알고도 소비자를 속였다'는 사기 혐의는 인정되지 않았으나 업무상과실치사상에 따른 형량으로는 법정 최고형에 해당한다. 사필귀정이다.
재판부는 "독성 화학물질의 안전성 검증을 제대로 하지 않고 '아이에게도 안심'이란 거짓 문구를 용기 라벨에 적어 업무상 과실을 저질렀다"고 판시했다. 재판 과정에서 검찰은 그 허위 광고 라벨만 없었더라도 사망자의 95%가 생존할 수 있었을 것이라고 강조했다. 가습기 살균제 사태가 빚어진 지 5년 반, 살균제 상품이 처음 출시된지 23년만에 법적 책임이 인정된 것이다.
가습기 살균제는 소리없이 퍼지는 독성 때문에 '죽음의 약품' '죽음의 연기'로 불렸다. 1994년 유공(현 SK케미칼) 제품이 출시돼 2011년 판매중단 조치가 내려질 때까지 매년 20여개사 제품 60만개가 팔렸다고 한다. 사망자만 임신부, 영·유아 등 140여명으로 집계된다.
특히 "기침을 자주 하는 세살 배기 아이를 위해서 하루 12시간씩 열심히 가습기를 틀었는데 알고보니 죽음을 재촉한 것이었다"는 어느 엄마의 절규는 전 국민의 가슴을 저리게 했다.
기업, 정부, 병원, 가정 등 우리 사회의 무지(無知)가 대형 참사를 키웠다는 데는 이론이 없다. 문제는 가습기 살균제의 피해와 고통이 아직 끝나지 않았다는 점이다. 피해자와 가족들은 지금까지 확인된 피해자만 4893명이며 사망 신고가 1000명이 넘는다고 주장한다. 민관 합동 폐손상조사위원회도 잠재적 피해자를 227만 명으로 추산한다.
이번 사건을 계기로 정부가 하자 있는 제품을 만든 기업에 손해액의 3배까지 배상액을 물리는 '징벌적 배상제'를 도입, 올해부터 시행한다고 하니 그나마 다행이다. 하지만 선진국은 손해액의 10배까지 물린다. 필요하다면 우리도 시행과정에서 배상액 상향조정을 당연히 검토해야 할 것이다.