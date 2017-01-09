Suffocating under rising costs (국문)

Grocery shopping has become a frightening task due to increasing food prices. Life is turning more difficult for the working class amid a standstill income and job insecurity as prices of everyday necessities including gas have jumped. According to the Korea Consumer Agency, cabbage and radishes that sold at 1,000 won ($0.84) and 1,200 won each in January 2016 now cost 3,580 won and 2,980 won, respectively.
A 30-pack egg carton sells for over 10,000 won. Prices of other groceries including ice cream, beverages, washing liquid and batteries have gone up by an average of 10 percent over the last year. Gasoline prices have increased an average of 1,500 won across the nation and over 1,600 won in Seoul. Utility bills have also been pushed up. Seoul and Jeju governments raised prices for trash disposal bags, and Gyeonggi and Seoul administrations have upped water supply and sewerage fees. Bus fares commuting between Seoul and Incheon and in Daegu, and public transportation fees in Busan are all ready to go up or have been pushed up. From the cost of living expenses, it does not feel like inflation is still at 1 percent range.
Higher inflation while the economy and income grows is a positive sign. But it is not the case with Korea. According to the Statistics Korea, real household income reflecting inflation has stagnated or fallen since the third quarter of 2015. The gross national income has contracted in the second and third quarters of last year, the first two consecutive quarterly fall since the 2008 financial crisis. Monthly income of a household with the family head in the most economically active age group, the 40s, drooped 0.03 percent in the third quarter, falling for the first time. From domestic to external demands, circumstances appear to not have improved in the fourth quarter or will become any better this quarter.
Yet we do not see any preemptive action from the government. It has been slow in responding to the worst-ever egg shortage due to the bird flu epidemic that wreaked havoc on the poultry industry. Authorities are going ahead with utility fee hikes and not doing anything to slow the spike in supply-end prices through cuts in import tariffs. The Lunar New Year holiday is approaching. The government must do whatever it can to stabilize prices so as not to ruin the country’s biggest holiday season.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 9, Page 30
"장보기 무섭다"는 말이 과장이 아니다. 국민생활과 밀접한 신선식품과 기름값 같은 생활물가가 일제히 치솟고 있다. 한국소비자원에 따르면 지난해 1월 각각 1000원, 1200원이던 양배추와 무 값은 현재 3580원, 2980원으로 상승했다. 계란값은 30개 들이 한판에 1만원을 훌쩍 넘어선 곳이 많아졌다. 빙과·음료·주방세제·건전지 가격도 1년새 평균 10% 넘게 올랐다. 전국 휘발유 판매가격은 평균 1500원에 다가섰고 서울은 1600원을 돌파했다. 공공요금 인상도 줄을 잇고 있다. 새해 들어 서울·제주 등의 쓰레기 봉투 값이 인상됐다. 경기도 상수도 요금과 서울 하수도 요금, 서울과 인천을 오가는 광역버스 요금, 대구 시내버스와 지하철 요금, 부산 지하철과 경전철 요금도 이미 올랐거나 인상을 앞두고 있다. "소비자물가는 여전히 1%대"라는 정부의 설명이 무색할 지경이다.
물가가 좀 올라도 소득이 그 이상 늘면 문제가 되지 않는다. 하지만 현실은 정반대다. 통계청 ‘가계 동향’에 따르면 물가를 반영한 실질 가계소득은 2015년 3분기 이후 5분기 연속 정체되거나 감소했다. 실질 국민총소득(GNI)도 2008년 금융위기 이후 8년 만에 지난해 2, 3분기 연속 마이너스를 기록했다. 경제활동이 가장 활발한 40대 가구주 가계의 월 소득마저 지난해 3분기 사상 처음으로 0.03% 감소했다. 수출과 내수 흐름을 볼 때 지난 4분기는 물론 올 1분기에도 이런 분위기가 반전되긴 어려워 보인다.
그런데도 정부의 물가관리는 보이지 않는다. 조류인플루엔자(AI) 사태로 인한 '달걀 파동'에서 보듯 선제적 대응은 커녕 수습조차 제대로 못하고 있다. 공공요금 인상을 늦추거나 원자재 관세를 낮춰 물가 상승 압력을 줄이는 노력도 부족하다. 민생이 국정 최우선 과제의 하나라고 거듭 강조해온 황교안 대통령 권한대행의 말이 무색하다. 설 명절이 곧 다가온다. 정부는 지금부터라도 효과를 체감할 수 있는 물가관리에 나서야 한다.