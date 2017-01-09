So sustainable

A visitor looks at a QLED TV displayed at the Samsung Electronics booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Korean TV maker won the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management Award.The company was given the award for its cadmium-free quantum dot technology.According to Samsung Electronics, the company’s QLED TV is the only TV in the world that doesn’t use cadmium.Cadmium poisoning causes severe pain in the spine and joints and leads to softening of bones and kidney failure. Yet it is still used in a wide range of electronics goods including nickel batteries. [YONHAP]