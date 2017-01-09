By 2050, almost 40% of households will be single

Nearly 4 out of 10 Korean families will be single-member households in 2050 due to the rapidly aging population and sharp declines in marriages, a local report said Sunday.In a report based on Statistics Korea’s demographics data, the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corp. (LX) said 35 percent of the country’s households will be led by single members in 2050.LX projected the Korean population will plunge to 47.63 million in 2050 after reaching a peak of 52.21 million in 2030. YONHAP