China’s IT wave is burying Korea (국문)

There are classes in the IT industry and they are most evidently revealed at the CES, which ended on Jan. 8.
You can guess the status of a company by its location in the dozens of exhibition halls in the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Money cannot buy a prime location. A company should prove its technological caliber and future vision to be assigned a good booth.
The big shots in the global IT market are mostly located at the Central Hall at Las Vegas Convention Center. This year, some 150 companies that proved their technologies set up their booths here. In the central hall, the front row is the most-coveted real estate.
This year, Samsung Electronics landed the crème de la crème right in front of the entrance. Other regulars are LG Electronics, Sony, Canon, Panasonic and Cassio. It is notable that Chinese company Huawei is trailing the leaders very closely, setting up a booth right behind Sony. Huawei is the second largest communications device maker and third smartphone maker in the world.
Newcomers were in the back, and Chinese companies had a strong presence. Nearly half of the exhibitors were Chinese. Television makers Hisense, Changhong and TLC were prominent. Other companies presented smart sensor measuring air quality when connected to a smart phone, home lighting connected to Alexa and telephoto lens that can be clipped on a smartphone.
A Korean researcher said, “The television makers that used to have simple booths in the back have grown rapidly and are moving towards the front.” He added that the Chinese companies will take over the Central Hall soon.
With so many Chinese companies participating, the competition for prime locations gets fiercer. A company from Guangdong Province making Bluetooth audio was told that they would have to move to another hall next year. A company making ergonomic desks says that they want to expand next year but it won’t be easy.
When so many new Chinese IT companies are working hard to get a spot in the Central Hall, no Korean IT company could be found. The only Korean companies in the Central Hall were Samsung and LG. There is no company that will become a leader in the future.
Korea’s industrial environment failed to nurture technologically competitive small and medium businesses. The class changes constantly.
There are so many emerging Chinese companies in the back row, and we still haven’t got any. Companies cannot grow in a year or two.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 9, Page 29
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
IM MI-JIN
정보기술(IT) 산업에도 계급이 있다. 그 계급이 한눈에 드러나는 곳이 8일(현지 시간) 폐막하는 소비자가전전시회(CES)다.
미국 라이스베이거스에 마련된 CES의 10여 개 전시관 중 어디에 자리를 잡았는가만 봐도 그 기업의 위상을 짐작할 수 있다. 돈만 있다고 좋은 자리를 차지하는 건 아니다. 기술력과 미래 비전을 증명해야 좋은 부스를 받는다.
글로벌 IT 시장의 최강자는 라스베이거스 컨벤션센터(LVCC) 센트럴홀에 주로 모여있다. 올해도 기술력을 입증한 150개 회사가 여기에 둥지를 텄다. 센트럴홀 안에도 계급이 있다. 앞줄의 계급이 높다. 특히 맨 앞줄 입구의 노른자위는 올해도 삼성전자가 차지했다. LG전자와 소니·캐논·파나소닉·카시오 등은 오래된 앞줄 모범생이다. 눈에 띄는 건 중국 기업 화웨이가 앞편에 바짝 따라붙어, 소니 바로 뒤에 전시장을 마련했다는 거다. 세계 통신장비 2위, 스마트폰 3위 기업의 위상이다.
신흥 IT 강자들이 자리하는 뒷편으로 갈수록 중국 바람이 거셌다. 거의 둘 중 하나 꼴로 중국 회사였다. 하이센스ㆍ창홍전자ㆍTCL 등 TV 업체들의 위용이 특히 대단했다. TV뿐 아니다. 스마트폰에 꽂으면 주변 공기질을 측정해주는 스마트센서, 인공지능(AI) 알렉사에 연동한 가정용 조명, 스마트폰에 집게처럼 쉽게 부착하는 망원렌즈 등 무궁무진한 아이디어가 중국 기업들에서 쏟아졌다. 전시를 참관한 한 국내 연구원은 "몇 년 전만 해도 맨 뒤에서 초라한 부스를 차렸던 TV 회사들이 엄청난 속도로 규모를 키우며 부스를 조금씩 전진 배치하고 있다"며 "센트럴홀이 조만간 중국판이 될 것 같다"고 말했다.
이렇게 중국 기업 참여가 늘다보니 자리 경쟁은 갈수록 치열하다. 블루투스 오디오를 만드는 한 광둥성의 업체는 "벌써 내년엔 공간이 없으니 다른 홀로 가라는 얘기를 들었다"고 말했다. 인체공학 책상을 만드는 선전의 회사는 "내년엔 두 배의 공간을 확보하고 싶은데 쉽지 않을 것 같다"고 머리를 흔들었다.
중국의 신흥 IT 업체들이 자리를 잡으려 애쓰는 이곳에 아쉽게도 한국 기업은 하나도 없다. 센트럴홀 전체에 한국 기업이라곤 삼성ㆍLG전자 둘 뿐이다. 내일 잘 나갈 업체가 없는 것이다. 기술력 있는 중견·중소기업을 육성하지 못한 얄팍한 산업 생태계의 결과다.계급은 쉼없이 바뀐다. 중국은 치고 올라올 뒷줄 우등생이 저리 많은데, 우리는 뒷줄 우등생을 언제 키울 것인가. 기업이란 게 1, 2년 만에 자라는 것이 아닌데 말이다.
임미진 산업부 기자