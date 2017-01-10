Keeping the status quo (국문)
과도기 한국 외교, 안정적 상황 관리가 최선이다
Jan 10,2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed that the Korean government keep to the bilateral settlement reached last year regardless of leadership changes in Seoul. He most likely took the action in protest to a local civic group’s installation of a statue outside the Japanese consulate in Korea’s second largest city of Busan.
Abe wants our government to remove the statue symbolizing the comfort women that served in Japanese military brothels during World War II. While Seoul dithers amid a leadership vacuum after President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment over an abuse of power scandal, Japan recalled its ambassador in Seoul and a consul general in Busan and cut off talks on a bilateral currency swap arrangement. The bewildered foreign ministry is merely hopeful that Tokyo would ease off on its fury.
Seoul has been kicked and humiliated on the diplomatic front. China has upped the offense in retaliation against Korea’s decision to deploy U.S. antimissile system Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad). Beijing also called off events aimed at fostering military cooperation since last July followed by a government ban on airing Korean TV programs, and toughened barriers and regulations on Korean companies.
U.S. president-elect Donald J. Trump, who is taking office next week, warned of high tariffs against Toyota considering building a factory in Mexico. Korean companies planning or running factories in Mexico would also be affected. Trump has named envoys to China and Japan, but is in no hurry to nominate the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
Despite challenges all around, Korean diplomacy is stumbling without leadership. We can hardly expect strong commitment from acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn on the diplomatic front. When the impeachment process ends and new leadership can be elected is uncertain for the moment. But we cannot stay stranded during the transitional period. Bureaucrats at the diplomatic and economic team must do whatever they can to defend the country’s dignity and resources.
During the contingency, the best option is to keep to the status quo. Deputy Prime Minister for the Economy Yoo Il-ho and national security adviser Kim Kwan-jin have flown to Washington to have talks with Trump’s members on the incoming administration.
The political sector must also fully cooperate. Regardless of individual beliefs and designs, president-aspirants must put them aside to help the government weather the challenges during the transition period.
The opposition Minjoo Party of Korea’s visit to Beijing to discuss the Thaad issue cannot be excused. It must help the incumbent government so as to minimize diplomatic damages and disadvantages to the country.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 9, Page 30
아베 신조(安培晉三) 일본 총리가 어제 “한ㆍ일 위안부 합의는 정권이 바뀌어도 실행돼야 한다”고 강조했다. 한국 민간단체가 부산 일본 총영사관 앞에 위안부 소녀상을 설치한 데 대한 항의 표시로 주한 대사와 부산 총영사를 소환하고, 한ㆍ일 간 통화 스와프 협상 중단을 선언한지 이틀만에 총리가 직접 나서서 한국의 현 정권과 차기 정권을 압박한 셈이다. 마땅한 대응 카드가 없는 외교부는 이러지도 저러지도 못하고 일본의 압박이 누그러지기만 바라고 있다.
연초부터 한국 외교가 동네북 신세다. 중국에 차이고, 일본에 터지고, 미국에 무시당하는 꼴이다. 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드)체계의 한국 배치에 반발하는 중국은 압박 수위를 계속 높이고 있다. 지난해 7월부터 한ㆍ중 군사협력을 전면중단한 데 이어 한류 금지령을 확대하고, 한국 기업에 대한 규제를 강화하고 있다.
오늘 20일 취임하는 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선자는 멕시코에 공장을 지으려는 일본 도요타 자동차를 겨냥해 공격에 나섰다. 멕시코에 공장을 지으려면 높은 국경세를 각오하란 것이다. 멕시코에 공장을 갖고 있거나 지으려는 한국 기업에도 곧 불똥이 튄다고 봐야 한다. 트럼프 내정자는 중국과 일본 대사는 일찌감치 내정했지만 한국에 대해서는 아직 아무 말이 없다. 그의 안중에 한국이 없거나 있어도 우선순위에서 밀린다는 뜻일 수 있다.
정신을 차리기 힘들 정도로 거친 파도가 사방에서 동시에 밀려들고 있지만 한국 외교는 리더십 부재 상태다. 황교안 총리 겸 대통령 권한대행이 컨트롤 타워 역할을 해주길 기대하는 것은 현실적으로 무리다. 하루 속히 탄핵 정국이 마무리돼 리더십이 재정립되는 것이 최선이지만 그 기간이 얼마가 걸릴지 알 수 없다. 그렇다고 손 놓은 채 과도기를 보낼 순 없다. 외교와 경제를 맡은 고위 당국자들이 애국심과 책임감을 갖고 전면에 나서야 한다.
비상 상황인만큼 현상 타개보다 유지에 초점을 맞춰 최대한 안정적으로 상황을 끌고 가는 수밖에 없다. 그나마 유일호 경제 부총리와 김관진 국가안보실장이 트럼프 진영과의 협의를 위해 어제 방미 길에 오른 것은 늦었지만 다행이다. 미ㆍ중 사이에 낀 것을 축복이라고 했던 윤병세 외교장관도 스스로 책임지는 자세로 과도기 상황 관리에 최선을 다해야 한다. 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장 귀국 행사에 신경 쓸 한가한 상황이 아니다.
정치권도 협조해야 한다. 대외정책에 대한 각자의 생각과 구상이 어떻든 차기 대선주자들은 정부가 일관성을 갖고 과도기를 넘길 수 있도록 도와줘야 한다. 사드 배치나 위안부 합의에 대한 정부 정책에 동의하지 않는다고 국가가 위기인 상황에서 정부를 흔드는 것은 옳지 못한 처사다. 중국 정부와 직접 사드 문제를 협의한 야권 방중단의 행태가 비판받는 이유다. 차기 정부가 출범할 때까지는 현 정부를 도와주는게 외교적 피해를 최소화하는 길이다.