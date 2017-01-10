Bracing for Trumpism (국문)

U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump is flexing his muscles in global trade. Following an earlier vow to thwart Carrier and Ford’s plans to move their plants to Mexico, he has put the brakes on Toyota’s ambition to build its factory in Mexico. Trump pressured the world’s No.1 carmaker to “either build factories in the United States or pay a 35 percent tariff” when its automobiles cross the border. Toyota pleaded with him not to levy excessive penalties as it already hires 136,000 U.S. workers for 10 plants across the country, but Trump is adamant to the complaint. The same fate can befall us given our cars and electronic products Korean companies produce in Mexico for export to the U.S, market.
Trump’s message is clear. He wants foreign companies to manufacture products in the U.S. and employ Americans. He does not seem to care about expected side-effects at all. In fact, U.S. citizens can purchase cars and other necessities at much cheaper prices thanks to low wages in Mexico or China. But the “border tax” championed by Trump can trigger global trade disputes which can shake the very foundations of free trade. Nevertheless, the tycoon-turned-president-elect shouts “U.S. jobs first” no matter what.
War over jobs has crossed borders long ago. All advanced economies are bent on luring global companies to their countries. Korea is an exception: instead of building companies in Korea, our conglomerates set up factories overseas en masse to take advantage of low wages. The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) announced Monday that Korea last year ranked 6th place in the global production of finished vehicle following India. Our car production plunged to 4.22 million units last year, a 7.2 percent decrease over the previous year. Slowed export and domestic consumption played a big part, but there is a fundamental reason: more production costs, hard-line unions, and anti-corporate public sentiment.
For instance, Hyundai Motor workers on average receive an annual salary of 96 million won ($79,602), about 20 million won more than their counterparts in Toyota or Volkswagen. Due to the high cost and low efficiency, Hyundai and Kia Motors did not build production plants in Korea since 1996. Kia Motors’ factory in Mexico is exempt from corporate tax for ten years, not to mention free land. Under such circumstances, all local companies would leave Korea. To lure our companies back, the anti-corporate sentiment must first change. But our politicians are engrossed in raising corporate tax and reinforcing regulations. Such outmoded strategy can never win in the global battle for jobs.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 10, Page 30
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선자의 완력이 글로벌 기업들마저 떨게 하고 있다. 트럼프는 캐리어·포드의 멕시코 공장 이전을 주저앉힌 데 이어 일본 도요타의 멕시코 공장 건설까지 제동을 걸었다. "공장을 미국에 짓든지 (약 35%의) 국경세를 내라"고 압박한 것이다. 도요타는 "미국에만 10개 공장, 13만6000명을 고용하고 있다"며 읍소했지만 트럼프는 들어줄 태세가 아니다. 멕시코에서 만들어 미국에 파는 한국의 자동차·전자 기업들에도 남의 일이 아니다.
트럼프의 메시지는 분명하다. "미국에서 만들고 미국인을 고용하라"는 것이다. 논리도, 부작용에 대한 우려도 없다. 멕시코나 중국의 낮은 임금 덕분에 미국 소비자들은 싼값에 자동차와 생필품을 구입한다. 국경세는 자유무역의 근간을 뒤흔들어 세계적인 무역분쟁의 씨앗이 될 수도 있다. 그러나 트럼프는 아랑곳하지 않고 오로지 "일자리"를 외칠 뿐이다.
일자리 전쟁이 국경을 넘은 지 오래다. 트럼프 같이 막무가내가 아닐 뿐 선진국 모두 글로벌 기업을 끌어오는 일에 사활을 걸고 있다. 하지만 한국만 예외다. 국내에 공장을 세우는 대신 밖으로 나가는 게 대세가 됐다. 어제 한국자동차산업협회는 지난해 한국의 완성차 생산국 순위가 인도에 밀려 6위로 주저앉았다고 발표했다. 자동차 생산량이 422만대로 전년보다 7.2%가 줄었다. 수출·내수 부진이 요인이지만, 근본적인 이유는 따로 있다. 높은 생산 비용, 강성 노조와 반기업 정서다.
현대차의 평균 연봉은 9600만원으로 토요타·폭스바겐보다 2000만원 가량 많다. 이런 고비용과 비효율을 감당하지 못해 현대·기아차는 1996년 이후 국내에 공장을 짓지 않았다. 대신 중국과 미국·멕시코에 공장을 지었다. 기아차 멕시코 공장은 부지를 무상 제공받고 법인세는 10년간 면제받는다. 트럼프의 윽박이 아니어도 밖으로 나갈 판이다. 나가려는 공장을 붙들고 돌아오게 하려면 반기업 환경부터 바꿔야 한다. 그러나 우리 정치권은 기업 증세와 옥죄기에만 몰두하고 있다. 어떻게 일자리 전쟁에서 이기려는 건지 도무지 알 수가 없다.