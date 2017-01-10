Golden Globes swept by musical ‘La La Land’

“La La Land” steamrolled through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globes that mixed the expected, Champagne-sipping Hollywood celebration with often-voiced concern over president-elect Donald J. Trump.Though “La La Land” dominated with seven awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical, the night’s final award went to Barry Jenkins’ tender coming of age drama “Moonlight.” Its sole award was for best motion picture, drama.But Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, supplied Sunday evening’s most striking moment: a rebuke to Trump that stirred the Beverly Hilton Hotel crowd. Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called the president-elect’s mocking of a disabled reporter the year’s performance that most “stunned her.”Arguing for the multinational makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said to loud applause.Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles musical “La La Land” came in with a leading seven nominations, and won everything it was nominated for, including best film, musical or comedy.Chazelle won both best director and best screenplay. Gosling won best actor in a comedy or musical, as did Emma Stone for best actress. AP