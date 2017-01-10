Bespoke fashion made for a galaxy far, far away : Designer inspired by Star Wars collaborated with Disney for show

Tpo: Han Sang-hyeok. Left and right: The Heich Es Heich 2017 S/S Collection x “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” fashion show held on Dec. 20 was designed after the futuristic theme of the latest Star Wars film. From the neon lighting of the runway to the after party, the entire event was an homage to the space opera. [HEICH ES HEICH]

Fashion designer Han decorates his offices with figures and models of characters from his favorite science fiction series Star Wars. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Fans obsessed with fictional characters and settings from fantasy worlds have been come to be known as otaku, the Japanese slang term that refers to those deeply involved in geek culture. Some, however, have taken their obsession to a whole new level by incorporating it into their profession.Fashion designer Han Sang-hyeok did just that as he took his love for Star Wars and translated his vision to the runway. He took the recent film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which opened on Dec. 28, as the theme for his latest fashion show which was held on Dec. 20 at Dress Garden in Cheongdam, southern Seoul. His Heich Es Heich 2017 S/S Collection x “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was a show undoubtedly dedicated to fans of the space opera. The designer defied conventional fashion show standards, skipping the fashion season of October in order to have his show coincide with the opening of the movie, while embracing futuristic themes to decorate the runway and models.In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Dec. 26, Han couldn’t help but talk about his love of Star Wars. “I hope my clothes enable people to become more interested in Star Wars,” he said.Han is a veteran fashion designer with 20 years of experience under his belt. After being introduced to the fashion world through designer brand Michiko London in 1997, he became the fashion designer and creative director of BON, a menswear brand, in 2004, and fashion brand MVIO in 2009. He made a name for himself in the menswear market by introducing casual styles for older men at a time when it was saturated by suits. He later launched his own brand Heich Es Heich in 2013, named after his initials.His latest fashion show was held like a spectacle, with flashing lights made to resemble a spaceship above the heads of the audience. Soon after, a video message of “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards was shown on-screen, talking about his excitement for being able to watch a fashion show dedicated to his film. After the brief message, the first round of models made their dramatic entrance from the runway shaped like a hexagonal tunnel made to resemble a memorable set piece from the film.People have always known me as a Star Wars maniac. Even before this fashion show, I have tried doing anything related to the series to become involved. In the previous fashion season (Spring/Summer 2016) when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” released, I was already looking into ways to make designs. I luckily got into contact with Disney, and was able to design hoodies, sweaters, coats, and other clothing through my second brand Heich Blade with the topic of character duels.Later, Disney headquarters saw my designs, and I heard that they thought mine were the best among their collaborators, to the point they were used as model items in a conference for merchandisers. After that, they approached me in July with the idea of somehow combining a fashion show with their latest film. I had no reason to refuse.It’s true. Although Disney has collaborated with a variety of genres so far, this was their first foray into fashion as far as I know. This was the reason why [director] Gareth Edwards was excited to the point he sent a video message in support of the show.I wasn’t able to watch the complete movie until after the show, but I was already well versed in the Star Wars universe, which became a crucial factor. I knew that the film took place plot-wise between Star Wars Episode 4 and Episode 3, so knowing these two films meant I could imagine much of [Rogue One].The first step was to pick which characters to work with. Since the Jedi don’t make an appearance in the fourth film of the series, I excluded them. Instead, I made the graphic using the Death Star and Storm Troopers as the motif. Rather than drawing the characters, I played with pictures to create a collage to depict scenes, since after all, Star Wars is all about the character duels. While working, I paid attention to any new characters that may debut with the new films. When I first laid eyes on the tall black Storm Trooper in a poster, I included it in the work.The keyword is futurism. And it’s not about using ideas about the far future either, but a future just a bit further from our present. I wanted to utilize elements that were relevant to us since literally basing the designs from Star Wars would be no different than wearing a costume. The central idea was taking formalwear such as a tailored suit and applying casual elements.[…] To be honest, it wasn’t very difficult for me since it wasn’t my first time using futurism as a theme for a fashion collection.It turns out Disney merchandising is much more complicated than I thought. Each country has their own individual production and distribution agents that are contracted to Disney, receiving fees from individual parties and handing out licenses in return. The products mostly appear in Disney theme parks, or official Disney stores.I’m currently in talks to have my clothes made available for purchase in stores. It would be ideal if they appear in the Star Wars section, but since my items are priced higher than ordinary gifts, I may have to limit my items to just a shirt.It’s not rare to see fashion designers get inspired by films, which is what happened to me. I admit, when they asked to play a trailer for the movie before the start of the show, I wasn’t so sure. However, it turned out to be good for the audience since it gave them a feel for the movie.I was always a fan of the movies, and had on multiple occasions bought merchandise and collected actions figures. The biggest reason was, however, due to my son. When he became six or seven years old, it was suddenly possible to enjoy movies and play games with him. We even played with Star Wars Lego for at least two hours every weekend. Eventually, my son was watching the movies from my computer all by himself. We starting sharing secrets about the movies with each other that would only be known by true fans of the films, and we have a good time doing so. The best part is that my son supports my splurging on action figures and toys. (laughs)Our creations contain our passion. We make them knowing that people would understand, and it is an important element for our creative process. The Star Wars films aren’t always amazing. Sometimes they may be a disappointment. But I can’t so easily give up my loyalty to the series.Being able to portray devotion to audiences in hopes that they understand is what we aim for.BY LEE DO-EUN [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]‘덕업일치’. 매니어를 뜻하는 신조어 ‘덕후’와 일이라는 의미의 ‘업(業)’ 중 앞뒤 자를 따, 좋아하는 일을 하며 돈도 번다는 의미다. ‘전생에 나라를 구해야 가능할’ 만큼 이상적 조건인데, 패션 디자이너 한상혁이 최근 그 행운의 주인공이 됐다. 평소 ‘스타워즈 덕후’로 통하던 그가 영화의 신작 ‘로그 원: 스타워즈 스토리’를 테마로 한 패션쇼를 열었기 때문이다. 지난 달 20일 오후 7시 서울 청담동 드레스가든에서 선보인 ‘로그 원: 에이치 에스 에이치(HEICH ES HEICH) 2017 S/S 컬렉션’은 한 마디로 스타워즈를 위한, 스타워즈에 의한 런웨이가 분명했다.행사를 패션쇼 시즌인 10월을 훌쩍 넘겨 영화 개봉일(2016년 12월 28일)에 맞춘 것부터, 미래적 이미지의 의상들과 우주를 형상화한 무대를 선보인 것까지 그 하나하나가 여느 패션쇼와 차별화된 모습이었다. 지난 달 26일 서울 신사동 쇼룸에서 만난 그는 “내 옷을 통해 더 많은 사람들이 영화 스타워즈에 관심을 갖게 됐으면 좋겠다” 말로 덕후 기질을 다시 한 번 입증했다.쇼 장의 불이 꺼지자 머리 위로 우주의 광경이 펼쳐졌다. 빠르게 움직이는 별빛의 교차였다. 감탄도 잠시. ‘로그 원’ 영화 예고편에 이어 가렛 에드워즈 감독의 영상 메시지가 등장했다. 그는 “완전히 달라진 새로운 액션 블록버스터 ‘로그 원: 스타워즈 스토리’의 특별 패션쇼를 보게 돼 매우 기쁘다”며 행사에 대한 애정을 표했다. 진짜 쇼는 이때부터였다. 잠시 암흑이 흐른 뒤 런웨이 위를 가로지르는 육각형 터널 모양 설치물이 일제히 불을 밝히며 위용을 드러냈다. 영화 속 영국 지하철역과 초대형 격납고 크롬 라인을 연상시키는 장면이었다. 뒤이어 무대의 문이 열리고 강렬한 조명과 함께 등장한 첫 모델은 마치 스타워즈 속 다스베이더처럼 강렬했다."워낙 내가 자타공인 스타워즈 덕후다. 이번 패션쇼 전부터 스타워즈와 관련된 뭔가를 해보려고 시도해 왔다. 지난 시즌(2016 봄·여름) ‘깨어난 포스’가 개봉한다고 했을 때도 디자인 작업을 할 만한 방도를 알아봤다. 당시 운 좋게 디즈니 주요 판매자(vendor)와 연결이 돼서 세컨드 브랜드인 ‘에이치 블레이드’에서 후드 티셔츠, 스웨트 셔츠, 울 코트 등 몇 가지를 만들었다. 캐릭터 간의 대결이란 주제로 디자인을 전개했다. 그 옷들을 디즈니 본사가 보게 됐고, 지금껏 한 컬래버레이션 중 가장 좋았다는 평가를 받았다고 들었다. 상품 판매자들과 하는 컨퍼런스에서도 모범 사례로 언급됐단다. 그리고 지난 7월 디즈니 쪽에서 패션쇼랑 신작을 한 번 엮어보자는 제안을 먼저 해왔다. 나로선 거절할 이유가 없었다.”질의 :디즈니와 패션이 결합한 행사는 세계적으로도 처음 아닌가.응답 :“맞다. 지금껏 디즈니가 여러 문화 장르와 협업 마케팅을 해 왔는데 패션으로는 처음이라 알고 있다. 그래서인지 에드워즈 감독도 기대를 많이 했다. 영상편지를 자청해 보내주기도 했다.”"완성된 영화를 결국 쇼 시작 때까지 보지 못했지만 나는 이미 스타워즈의 전작들을 알고 있었고, 그 점이 중요했다. 가령 이번 영화가 3편과 4편 사이를 다루는 스핀 오프 작품이기 때문에, 그 두 편의 이야기를 알면 웬만큼 상상이 간다. 3편은 아나킨 스카이워커라는 주인공이 다스베이더(악의 축인 제국군 사령관)가 되는 이야기, 4편은 반란군(선의 축)이 제국군의 데스 스타(강력한 행성 파괴 무기)를 박살내고 숙청하는 이야기다. 그 맥락에서 이번 영화가 무슨 내용을 다룰지 대충 감이 잡히더라(‘로그 원’은 데스 스타 설계자의 딸이 아버지의 은밀한 지침을 받고 설계도를 훔쳐 반란군을 돕는 내용이다).”