Bespoke fashion made for a galaxy far, far away : Designer inspired by Star Wars collaborated with Disney for show
Jan 10,2017
|Tpo: Han Sang-hyeok. Left and right: The Heich Es Heich 2017 S/S Collection x “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” fashion show held on Dec. 20 was designed after the futuristic theme of the latest Star Wars film. From the neon lighting of the runway to the after party, the entire event was an homage to the space opera. [HEICH ES HEICH]
Fans obsessed with fictional characters and settings from fantasy worlds have been come to be known as otaku, the Japanese slang term that refers to those deeply involved in geek culture. Some, however, have taken their obsession to a whole new level by incorporating it into their profession.
Fashion designer Han Sang-hyeok did just that as he took his love for Star Wars and translated his vision to the runway. He took the recent film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which opened on Dec. 28, as the theme for his latest fashion show which was held on Dec. 20 at Dress Garden in Cheongdam, southern Seoul. His Heich Es Heich 2017 S/S Collection x “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was a show undoubtedly dedicated to fans of the space opera. The designer defied conventional fashion show standards, skipping the fashion season of October in order to have his show coincide with the opening of the movie, while embracing futuristic themes to decorate the runway and models.
In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Dec. 26, Han couldn’t help but talk about his love of Star Wars. “I hope my clothes enable people to become more interested in Star Wars,” he said.
Han is a veteran fashion designer with 20 years of experience under his belt. After being introduced to the fashion world through designer brand Michiko London in 1997, he became the fashion designer and creative director of BON, a menswear brand, in 2004, and fashion brand MVIO in 2009. He made a name for himself in the menswear market by introducing casual styles for older men at a time when it was saturated by suits. He later launched his own brand Heich Es Heich in 2013, named after his initials.
His latest fashion show was held like a spectacle, with flashing lights made to resemble a spaceship above the heads of the audience. Soon after, a video message of “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards was shown on-screen, talking about his excitement for being able to watch a fashion show dedicated to his film. After the brief message, the first round of models made their dramatic entrance from the runway shaped like a hexagonal tunnel made to resemble a memorable set piece from the film.Q. How did you get the opportunity to have your fashion show coincide with the opening of the movie?A.
People have always known me as a Star Wars maniac. Even before this fashion show, I have tried doing anything related to the series to become involved. In the previous fashion season (Spring/Summer 2016) when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” released, I was already looking into ways to make designs. I luckily got into contact with Disney, and was able to design hoodies, sweaters, coats, and other clothing through my second brand Heich Blade with the topic of character duels.
Later, Disney headquarters saw my designs, and I heard that they thought mine were the best among their collaborators, to the point they were used as model items in a conference for merchandisers. After that, they approached me in July with the idea of somehow combining a fashion show with their latest film. I had no reason to refuse.
Is it true that your show was the first time for Disney to collaborate in a fashion event?
|Fashion designer Han decorates his offices with figures and models of characters from his favorite science fiction series Star Wars. [JOONGANG ILBO]
It’s true. Although Disney has collaborated with a variety of genres so far, this was their first foray into fashion as far as I know. This was the reason why [director] Gareth Edwards was excited to the point he sent a video message in support of the show.How did you make designs based on a movie that hadn’t premiered yet?
I wasn’t able to watch the complete movie until after the show, but I was already well versed in the Star Wars universe, which became a crucial factor. I knew that the film took place plot-wise between Star Wars Episode 4 and Episode 3, so knowing these two films meant I could imagine much of [Rogue One].Did you have any difficulties getting ideas from such a vast universe like Star Wars?
The first step was to pick which characters to work with. Since the Jedi don’t make an appearance in the fourth film of the series, I excluded them. Instead, I made the graphic using the Death Star and Storm Troopers as the motif. Rather than drawing the characters, I played with pictures to create a collage to depict scenes, since after all, Star Wars is all about the character duels. While working, I paid attention to any new characters that may debut with the new films. When I first laid eyes on the tall black Storm Trooper in a poster, I included it in the work.Doesn’t using space as the motif run the risk of appearing childish?
The keyword is futurism. And it’s not about using ideas about the far future either, but a future just a bit further from our present. I wanted to utilize elements that were relevant to us since literally basing the designs from Star Wars would be no different than wearing a costume. The central idea was taking formalwear such as a tailored suit and applying casual elements.[…] To be honest, it wasn’t very difficult for me since it wasn’t my first time using futurism as a theme for a fashion collection.Will we be able to see your designs in Disney stores?
It turns out Disney merchandising is much more complicated than I thought. Each country has their own individual production and distribution agents that are contracted to Disney, receiving fees from individual parties and handing out licenses in return. The products mostly appear in Disney theme parks, or official Disney stores.
I’m currently in talks to have my clothes made available for purchase in stores. It would be ideal if they appear in the Star Wars section, but since my items are priced higher than ordinary gifts, I may have to limit my items to just a shirt.Did you worry about your brand image receiving a negative impact?
It’s not rare to see fashion designers get inspired by films, which is what happened to me. I admit, when they asked to play a trailer for the movie before the start of the show, I wasn’t so sure. However, it turned out to be good for the audience since it gave them a feel for the movie.How did you become so emotionally invested in Star Wars?
I was always a fan of the movies, and had on multiple occasions bought merchandise and collected actions figures. The biggest reason was, however, due to my son. When he became six or seven years old, it was suddenly possible to enjoy movies and play games with him. We even played with Star Wars Lego for at least two hours every weekend. Eventually, my son was watching the movies from my computer all by himself. We starting sharing secrets about the movies with each other that would only be known by true fans of the films, and we have a good time doing so. The best part is that my son supports my splurging on action figures and toys. (laughs)What about being a super fan of Star Wars sets this collection apart from others?
Our creations contain our passion. We make them knowing that people would understand, and it is an important element for our creative process. The Star Wars films aren’t always amazing. Sometimes they may be a disappointment. But I can’t so easily give up my loyalty to the series.
Being able to portray devotion to audiences in hopes that they understand is what we aim for.
‘덕업일치’. 매니어를 뜻하는 신조어 ‘덕후’와 일이라는 의미의 ‘업(業)’ 중 앞뒤 자를 따, 좋아하는 일을 하며 돈도 번다는 의미다. ‘전생에 나라를 구해야 가능할’ 만큼 이상적 조건인데, 패션 디자이너 한상혁이 최근 그 행운의 주인공이 됐다. 평소 ‘스타워즈 덕후’로 통하던 그가 영화의 신작 ‘로그 원: 스타워즈 스토리’를 테마로 한 패션쇼를 열었기 때문이다. 지난 달 20일 오후 7시 서울 청담동 드레스가든에서 선보인 ‘로그 원: 에이치 에스 에이치(HEICH ES HEICH) 2017 S/S 컬렉션’은 한 마디로 스타워즈를 위한, 스타워즈에 의한 런웨이가 분명했다.행사를 패션쇼 시즌인 10월을 훌쩍 넘겨 영화 개봉일(2016년 12월 28일)에 맞춘 것부터, 미래적 이미지의 의상들과 우주를 형상화한 무대를 선보인 것까지 그 하나하나가 여느 패션쇼와 차별화된 모습이었다. 지난 달 26일 서울 신사동 쇼룸에서 만난 그는 “내 옷을 통해 더 많은 사람들이 영화 스타워즈에 관심을 갖게 됐으면 좋겠다” 말로 덕후 기질을 다시 한 번 입증했다.
쇼 장의 불이 꺼지자 머리 위로 우주의 광경이 펼쳐졌다. 빠르게 움직이는 별빛의 교차였다. 감탄도 잠시. ‘로그 원’ 영화 예고편에 이어 가렛 에드워즈 감독의 영상 메시지가 등장했다. 그는 “완전히 달라진 새로운 액션 블록버스터 ‘로그 원: 스타워즈 스토리’의 특별 패션쇼를 보게 돼 매우 기쁘다”며 행사에 대한 애정을 표했다. 진짜 쇼는 이때부터였다. 잠시 암흑이 흐른 뒤 런웨이 위를 가로지르는 육각형 터널 모양 설치물이 일제히 불을 밝히며 위용을 드러냈다. 영화 속 영국 지하철역과 초대형 격납고 크롬 라인을 연상시키는 장면이었다. 뒤이어 무대의 문이 열리고 강렬한 조명과 함께 등장한 첫 모델은 마치 스타워즈 속 다스베이더처럼 강렬했다. 패션쇼를 개봉을 앞둔 영화와 협업한 점이 특이하다. 계기가 뭔가.
"워낙 내가 자타공인 스타워즈 덕후다. 이번 패션쇼 전부터 스타워즈와 관련된 뭔가를 해보려고 시도해 왔다. 지난 시즌(2016 봄·여름) ‘깨어난 포스’가 개봉한다고 했을 때도 디자인 작업을 할 만한 방도를 알아봤다. 당시 운 좋게 디즈니 주요 판매자(vendor)와 연결이 돼서 세컨드 브랜드인 ‘에이치 블레이드’에서 후드 티셔츠, 스웨트 셔츠, 울 코트 등 몇 가지를 만들었다. 캐릭터 간의 대결이란 주제로 디자인을 전개했다. 그 옷들을 디즈니 본사가 보게 됐고, 지금껏 한 컬래버레이션 중 가장 좋았다는 평가를 받았다고 들었다. 상품 판매자들과 하는 컨퍼런스에서도 모범 사례로 언급됐단다. 그리고 지난 7월 디즈니 쪽에서 패션쇼랑 신작을 한 번 엮어보자는 제안을 먼저 해왔다. 나로선 거절할 이유가 없었다.”
질의 :디즈니와 패션이 결합한 행사는 세계적으로도 처음 아닌가.
응답 :“맞다. 지금껏 디즈니가 여러 문화 장르와 협업 마케팅을 해 왔는데 패션으로는 처음이라 알고 있다. 그래서인지 에드워즈 감독도 기대를 많이 했다. 영상편지를 자청해 보내주기도 했다.”전인 영화를 갖고 어떻게 작업했나.
"완성된 영화를 결국 쇼 시작 때까지 보지 못했지만 나는 이미 스타워즈의 전작들을 알고 있었고, 그 점이 중요했다. 가령 이번 영화가 3편과 4편 사이를 다루는 스핀 오프 작품이기 때문에, 그 두 편의 이야기를 알면 웬만큼 상상이 간다. 3편은 아나킨 스카이워커라는 주인공이 다스베이더(악의 축인 제국군 사령관)가 되는 이야기, 4편은 반란군(선의 축)이 제국군의 데스 스타(강력한 행성 파괴 무기)를 박살내고 숙청하는 이야기다. 그 맥락에서 이번 영화가 무슨 내용을 다룰지 대충 감이 잡히더라(‘로그 원’은 데스 스타 설계자의 딸이 아버지의 은밀한 지침을 받고 설계도를 훔쳐 반란군을 돕는 내용이다).”스타워즈라는 영화가 워낙 방대한 스토리인데.
“가장 먼저 생각한 작업은 쓸 만한 캐릭터만 골라내는 것이었다. 제다이(우주의 기사들. 광선검을 가진 우주 수호자)는 4편에는 나오지 않기 때문에 배제하는 식이었다. 대신 데스스타 비행선이나 트루퍼들(일반 제국군 병사)을 모티브로 그래픽을 만들어갔다. 그림을 그리는 것보다 사진을 콜라주해서 재미난 요소로 만들었다. 스타워즈는 캐릭터 싸움이라고 할 만한 영화 아닌가. 작업 하는 내내 신작에서 어떤 새로운 캐릭터가 나올지 주목했다. 영화를 미리 보진 못했지만 포스터에서 검정색의 키 큰 트루퍼를 보고 흥미로워서 일단 녹여냈다.”
우주를 모티브로 하다보면 디자인이 자칫 유치해질 수도 있었을 텐데.
“키워드는 퓨처리즘(미래주의)이었다. 그것도 먼 미래가 아닌, 지금보다 조금 앞선 미래 말이다. 그렇다고 스타워즈의 미래적 이미지를 그대로 표현하면 그냥 커스튬일 뿐이니까 우리만 갖고 있는 뭔가를 유지하고 싶었다. 기존 컬렉션에서 보여줬던 비즈나 컬러 은박지, 엠보 기법 등을 사용하면서도 테일러링 슈트처럼 굉장히 포멀한 가운데 캐주얼을 접목하는 걸 포인트로 삼았다. (그는 잠시 자리를 떠나 옷 몇 벌을 들고 왔다)특히 이번 컬렉션에서는 이런 기법을 써봤다. 광선검으로 옷을 자르면 끝이 타거나 올이 풀리는 느낌이 나지 않을까, 그 아이디어를 살려봤다. 재킷의 원단과 원단 사이에 빨강 은박지를 넣어 재단하고 이를 일부러 마무리 하지 않아 불에 탄 것처럼 보이게 하는 식이다. 또 제국군의 망토는 원래 카키색이나 블랙이었는데 이번에 처음 흰색이 등장했길래 찍어내는 듯한 엠보 기법으로 더 돋보이게 만들었다. 사실 미래라는 키워드를 컬렉션 테마로 삼은 게 처음은 아니어서 그리 어렵지 않았다.”
(※그는 2009년 엠비오 컬렉션에서 상상력 넘치는 미래의 일터를 테마로 재킷 위에 덧입는 앞치마, 세그웨이를 타고 나오는 마네킨 등을 등장시켰다. 또 2011년 쇼에서는 미래의 병원을 상상하며 나일론·PVC 소재의 플라스틱 블록 색상의 의사·간호사 복장을 선보였다.)
영화 개봉에 맞춰 쇼를 열다 보니 컬렉션 시즌을 놓쳤다.
"원래는 10월 패션위크 기간에 할 생각이었다. 하지만 지금 패션계 이슈가 뭔가. ‘보자마자 사자(See Now, Buy Now)’ 아닌가. 시간이 촉박한데 굳이 시즌에 맞출 것 있나, 여유를 갖고 준비하면서 개봉과 맞추는 게 낫다 판단했다. 어차피 쇼를 하고 1월 중순이면 옷이 시판되니까 이게 더 지금의 패션 트렌드와 맞다 싶었다. 정말 시장에서 어떤 일이 벌어질지 호기심도 발동했다.”
그러면 이 옷들을 디즈니 숍에서도 볼 수 있는가.
“디즈니 상품이란 게 생산·유통이 엄청 복잡하더라. 각국에서 손꼽는 생산·유통업자들이 디즈니와 계약을 위임 받아 개인들에게 수수료를 받고 라이선스를 주는 식이다. 이 중 일부가 디즈니랜드나 주요 도시에 있는 디즈니 숍에서 판매된다. 현재 나의 옷도 이렇게 판매될 수 있도록 협의 중이다. 가장 바라는 건 스타워즈 아이템 섹션에서 볼 수 있는 건데, 옷 가격이 기존 기념품들과 너무 차이나 나서 티셔츠 정도로 아이템을 제한해야 할 것 같긴 하다.”
4년차 브랜드의 정식 컬렉션이었는데 이미지가 변질된다는 부담은 없었나.
“워낙 디자이너들이 영화에서 영감을 받아 작업하는 경우가 많지 않나. 나도 마찬가지고. 쇼 전에 예고편을 틀자고 했을 때는 솔직히 좀 망설였는데, 오히려 스타워즈를 모르는 관객들이 조금이나마 영화 분위기를 아는 기회가 된 것 같다.”
그나저나 스타워즈 덕후가 된 특별한 이유가 있나.
“오래 전부터 영화를 여러 번 보고 헬멧도 사고 피규어도 사 모으며 좋아했는데, 결정적 계기는 아들 덕분이다. 아이가 예닐곱 살쯤 되면 함께 영화도 보고 게임도 하는 게 가능하더라. 주말이면 꼬박 두 시간씩 스타워즈 레고를 함께 만들었다. 그런데 시간이 좀 흘러서 보니 아이도 어느새 내 컴퓨터에 저장된 스타워즈 영화를 계속 보고 있었다. 자연스럽게 ‘영화 속 비밀 작전 코드가 몇 번이냐’는 식으로 매니어들만 통하는 이야기를 하면서 즐거움을 공유할 수 있게 됐다. 더 좋은 건 내가 피규어나 아이템 사는 걸 아들이 너무나 응원해 준다는 거다. 하하.”
‘덕후의 창작’이 특별한 점은 뭘까.
“만든 사람의 진심이다. 보는 사람들이 알 거라고 믿는다. 이 점은 뭔가를 만들 때 가장 중요한 요소이기도 하다. 솔직히 스타워즈 시리즈가 매번 대단하고 놀라운 건 아니다. 때로는 아쉽고 실망스럽기도 하다. 하지만 충성심을 버릴 수는 없다. 그래서 내가 느끼는 이 감정이 보는 사람에게 전해질 수 있도록 바라는 마음이 담겨진다.”
그는 자신의 생각을 이야기할 때마다 늘 ‘비트윈(between·사이)’이라는 단어를 사용했다. 완전히 다른 두 가지를 좋아하고, 그 사이를 연결시키는 작업을 해보고 싶다는 의미였다. 밀라노 패션의 화려함과 파리 패션의 음울함 사이, 톰 포드의 위트 있는 클래식과 마틴 마르지엘라의 해체주의 사이, 남성과 여성 사이…이 모든 것이 대상이라는 것. ‘에이치 에스 에이치’의 뮤즈 역시 많은 것을 경험하고 세상의 이치를 알지만 위트와 순수함을 잃지 않은 ‘뉴 어덜트(새로운 어른·New Adult)’다. 그의 전작들도 이미 같은 맥락에 있었다. 타투 프린트의 이너웨어 위에 정통 클래식 슈트를 입힌다거나, 망토 같은 셔츠를 만들어 경계를 흐리는 작업은 그의 시그너처나 다름 없었다. 그리고 이번엔 스타워즈와 한상혁, 영화와 패션 사이에서 자신의 위치를 다시 만들어냈다.
