AmorePacific holds memorial to mark founder’s death

Domestic cosmetics leader AmorePacific held a memorial Monday to mark the 14th anniversary of the death of Suh Sung-whan, its founder and former chairman.The company’s 30 senior directors visited the Jangwon Memorial Hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi, which honors Suh. The event was organized to shed new light on the founder’s business philosophy to make AmorePacific into an “Asian beauty creator” - a phrase that still resonates with the company today.Suh established AmorePacific in 1945 under the name Taepyeongyang, meaning the Pacific Ocean in Korean. The company’s first product was a hair treatment made of camellia oil, which was initially developed by his mother. His second son, Suh Kyung-bae, succeeded him as president in 1997. AmorePacific now operates over 20 cosmetics brands, including globally known ones such as Sulwhasoo and Innisfree.