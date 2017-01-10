LG to make use of AI technology in its smartphone applications

LG Electronics will apply artificial intelligence to smartphone customer services starting this quarter, the company said Monday. The technology will allow users to receive alarms and advice directly through their phones without visiting the service center.AI technology will be first used for the “Smart Doctor” application, which will automatically scan the phone to detect problems and provide solutions according to the owner’s skill at using smartphones.On the problem of battery-saving, the app would advise inexperienced smartphone users to control light from the control bar above the screen, while for skilled smartphone users it will suggest adjusting the speed or resolution of individual apps that take up the most battery.“Quick Help” and “LG Electronics Remote Counsel” apps will include log analysis, which detects fundamental problems by revising the owner’s usage record.