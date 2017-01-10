SK Hynix upgrades memory chip for phones

SK Hynix Inc. has released a more advanced memory chip for smartphones that will offer higher data storage, company officials said Monday.The 8-gigabyte LPDDR4X chip boasts the “world’s highest density” and features faster data processing speeds while consuming less electricity, SK Hynix said in a statement.SK Hynix said the new chip will “optimize user conveniences with the virtue of efficiency in battery use, high performance, and compactness.” Oh Jong-hoon, head of the SK Hynix DRAM Production Development Division, said the company “plans to expand the usage of the product to various applications such as high-end laptops and automotive electronics as well as mobile gadgets.”Citing a market researcher IHS Markit, SK Hynix said the average size of RAM in high-end smartphones would rise to 6.9 gigabytes in 2020 from 3.5 gigabytes this year.“Demand for 8GB mobile DRAM started to be generated this year and will occupy the biggest share in high-end smartphones,” SK Hynix said.Last month, SK Hynix announced that it will invest 3.15 trillion won ($2.61 billion) in Korea and China to expand its memory chip production, as demand for memory chips shows signs of a strong rebound. YONHAP