A forgotten tragedy? (국문)

Monday marked 1,000 days since the Sewol ferry tragedy. When I visited the Sewol Ferry Victims Memorial Hall in Incheon the day before, the entrance was locked and contained a notice: “Due to the government’s incompetency, the memorial hall has been shut down.”
The hall was closed on Jan. 1. The lock and chain was placed by a committee representing Sewol ferry victims’ families, which explained that the space could not continue operating due to lack of funding. When the closure was known, the city of Incheon provided staffing and reopened it on Monday.
The memorial hall honors the 45 Sewol ferry victims who were not with the Danwon High School group. The two-story building opened last April but was closed just one month later due to lack of funding. It reopened in October after receiving more money.
But since the funding for operations was not included in the government’s budget, the families of the victims decided to close the memorial hall in protest against the government.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries explained that government money had not been allocated because the April 16 Foundation that oversees Sewol memorial projects (following a special legislative act) had not been established yet. The ministry plans to provide funding first from its disaster relief budget. The 190 million won ($160,000) needed to operate the memorial hall is to be provided in late January or early February.
Nationwide attention to the 2014 Sewol ferry incident had somewhat subsided, but the recent Choi Soon-sil scandal has renewed interest in the tragedy. Questions have been raised about President Park Geun-hye’s whereabouts in the seven hours after the ferry sank.
People paid their respects to mark 1,000 days since the tragedy. A memorial hall in Ansan, Gyeonggi, had 100 to 400 visitors on a daily basis. The Classroom of Memories in Ansan’s Office of Education had 40 to 50 visitors every day, and another 200 to 500 people visited the memorial hall in Paengmok Port in Jindo County, South Jeolla.
Kwon Oh-bok, who lost his brother and nephew on the Sewol, is still staying in Paengmok Port as their bodies have not been recovered. “The visitors subsided for a while, but after the Choi Soon-sil scandal emerged in October, more and more people come here to mourn the victims.”
A representative of the Sewol victims’ families said that 10 million signatures helped pass a special legislative act addressing the incident, and they eventually became the driving force of the 10 million protesters demanding President Park step down. He called for continued attention and support for the investigation and salvage mission.
A thousand days have passed since the ferry’s tragic sinking. It is time to ruminate over the meaning of the yellow ribbons representing the Sewol tragedy and our pledge to “never forget.”
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 10, Page 29
*The author is a national news reporter for the JoongAng Ilbo.
9일은 세월호 참사가 발생한 지 꼭 1000일이 되는 날이다. 전날 오전 인천시 부평구 인천가족공원 안에 있는 '세월호 일반인 희생자 추모관'. 출입문이 쇠사슬로 묶인 채 자물쇠까지 걸려있었다. 그 앞에는 '정부의 무능함으로 추모관 문을 닫게 되었습니다'라는 안내문이 붙어있었다. 지난 1일부터 문이 닫혔다.
쇠사슬과 자물쇠는 '세월호 일반인 희생자 대책위원회'가 직접 채웠다고 한다. 위원회 측은 "운영비가 없어서 문을 열 수가 없다"고 주장했다. 이런 사실이 알려지자 인천시가 급히 나서 인력 등을 지원하면서 추모관 문은 9일 오전 다시 열렸다.
이 추모관은 세월호 사고 당시 숨진 일반인 희생자 45명의 넋을 기리기 위해 지상 2층, 연면적 487㎡ 규모로 지난해 4월 문을 열었다. 하지만 운영비 문제로 개관 한달 만인 지난해 5∼9월 문을 닫았다. 지원금이 나온 10월에 다시 문을 여는 등 파행을 겪었다.
그런데 올해는 운영비가 정부예산에 반영되지도 않았다. 이에 반발해 유가족들이 추모관 문을 닫은 것이다.
해양수산부 측은 "세월호 특별법에 따라 추모 시설의 운영·관리 등 추모사업을 지원할 수 있는 4·16 재단이 아직 설립되지 않아 정부 예산이 편성되지 않았다"며 "일단 해수부 재해대책비로 예산을 먼저 지급할 예정"이라고 해명했다. 일반인 추모관 운영예산 1억9000만원은 이달 말이나 2월 초쯤 지원될 전망이다.
2014년 반짝했던 세월호 참사에 대한 사회적 관심은 한동안 식었던 게 사실이다. 지난해 10월 '최순실 국정농단 사태'를 계기로 세월호 참사 당일 박근혜 대통령의 7시간 행적 관련 의혹이 제기되면서 관심이 다시 살아났다. 사고 발생 1000일을 맞아선 추모객들의 발걸음도 다시 늘고 있다. 경기도 안산에 있는 세월호 정부합동분향소에는 하루 100~400명이 다녀가고 있다. 안산교육지원청 별관에 마련된 단원고 기억교실도 하루 평균 40~50명이 찾는다. 전남 진도 팽목항 임시 분향소 역시 요즘 하루 200~500명이 다녀간다.
동생과 조카를 찾기 위해 팽목항에 머물고 있는 권오복(61)씨는 "한동안 뜸하던 추모객의 발길이 지난해 10월 국정농단 사태 이후 늘었다"고 말했다.
전명선 4·16가족협의회 운영위원장은 "1000만 시민들의 서명이 세월호 특별법과 노란리본을 만들었고 이번 1000만 촛불의 원동력이 됐다.진상규명과 세월호 인양 등 앞으로도 관심을 가져달라"고 호소했다. 세월호 발생 1000일을 계기로 노란리본에 담긴 '잊지 않겠다'는 의미를 다시 생각해 보면 어떨까.
최모란 내셔널부 기자