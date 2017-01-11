Kang Ho-dong returning to SBS

Comedian Kang Ho-dong is making his return to network television on a Lunar New Year holiday special that will air on SBS, along with five popular idol stars.Kang and his co-stars have completed filming on Saturday the pilot episode of “Elementary School Teacher” (working title). Alongside Kang is Kangnam, Henry of Super Junior-M, Amber from f(x), Ten of NCT, and Momo from Twice.The show will be about idol stars of foreign nationality learning the Korean language and culture from elementary school teachers, since their knowledge of the subject is close to that of an elementary school student.Additionally, the show is being produced by Kwak Seung-yeong of variety show “My Ugly Duckling” fame. Regarding the casting choice of Kang, the producer said, “We planned the show with only Kang in mind and nobody else. We knew that out of anybody else, he would be the best fit for the show.”The producer mentioned that the show will appeal to elementary school students since they will also appear alongside the idol singers in a classroom setting.By Chung Jin-hong