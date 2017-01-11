Creating an atmosphere perfect for bibliophiles : With aesthetically pleasing spaces, new bookstores invite readers to linger

Above: Hannam Book Park located on the third and fourth floors of Blue Square in Hannam-dong, central Seoul offers a tranquil atmosphere for readers. Far right: There’s a kid’s zone with beanbags and an array of children’s books. Right: A seminar room inside the bookstore where talks are held. [YIM SEUNG-HYE]

Small bookstore Parrk on the third floor of Queenmama Market inside Dosan Park, southern Seoul, has a terrace reading area that looks out at the leafy park. [YIM SEUNG-HYE]

Book lovers were thrilled when the Kyobo Bookstore in Gwanghwamun completed its grand renovation in December 2015, and opened doors to the public as a trendy cafe-like bookstore with two huge pine tree tables that invite visitors to freely sit and read books from the shelves. Witnessing the increased satisfaction from visitors, other bookstores began to emerge around Seoul by investing large sums into interior design and decor.The latest trend of local bookstores seems to be what is being called the “book park” concept - which offers a more inviting and spacious atmosphere for casual readers who seek quality time alone, away from crowds and the stuffiness often found in traditional bookstores.The Hannam Book Park opened last October on the third floor of the Blue Square, a multi-purpose cultural complex that frequently holds musicals, in Yongsan District, central Seoul. It’s literally called Book Park, suggesting that “reading books at this bookstore is as breezy and tranquil as reading at a park,” according to the store manager.Upon entering the Book Park, thousands of books stacked on wooden shelves from floor to ceiling are enough to overwhelm any book lover. According to the store manager, the Book Park began with 50,000 books but the collection has doubled in just two months. With about 100,000 books now in stock on its two floors, the bookstore says it has about two thirds the number of books found at large bookstores like Kyobo and Youngpoong.The collection of books found here are mostly science- and arts-themed titles, a reflection of its operator, the Kaos Foundation, which attempts to spread knowledge about science in a non-intimidating way to the public through holding talks, lectures and publishing books. There is also a conference hall within the Book Park that can house about 300 people and a seminar room that can hold up to 40 people.There are about 42 tables and about 200 seats where visitors can sit on their own or with a friend. There’s also a cozy area with beanbags next to shelves filled with children’s books.One major difference of this space compared to large bookstores is that visitors are allowed to drink coffee or have a sandwich purchased from the cafes located on each floor. In big name bookstores, you are only allowed to drink or eat in the cafeteria area, away from the books.“They may indeed destroy the new books while having food and drinks next to them,” said the store manager, “but we decided to prioritize the convenience of our visitors.”Another charm of the Hannam Book Park is that it’s a lot less stuffy and dusty, thanks to the terrace area that opens up on the fourth floor.“I can’t stay inside bookstores like Kyobo for too long because it gets too stuffy,” said Park Man-su, 42, who was enjoying a book on classical music while drinking a cup of coffee.“When I entered the store, I instantly felt the stuffy air due to heaters but as I walked further inside, I really enjoyed the breeze coming in from the open doors in the terrace. I’ve been here for hours now and I have no plan of leaving until late at night.”The grand space may sound flawless, but there are some downsides as well. Despite its large collection, it lacks books on topics outside of science and the arts. Also, there are currently no English books in stock, but a store manager said they may add some in the near future. Another drawback is that at around 7 p.m., the Book Park quickly fills up for about an hour, full of people killing time and chatting away loudly while they wait for the 8 p.m. musical staged at the theater downstairs.Hannam Book Park is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. For more information, visit http://bookpark.ikaos.org or call (02) 6004-8106.Another bookstore recently opened on the third floor of the Queenmama Market in Dosan Park, southern Seoul, seems to strike a chord with young and trendy consumers.The bookstore, which opened in October, is called Parrk, not just because it is located inside a park, but also in an attempt to offer visitors a reading experience in a tranquil atmosphere, surrounded by trees. There’s a wooden terrace with stools at the end of the bookstore, where visitors can grab a book and take it out to read. Surrounded by tall trees, readers find themselves in a unique, natural setting in the middle of bustling Seoul.The bookstore is curated by Post Poetics, an art book distributor based in Seoul that chose the English books in stock, and Thanksbooks, which picked the Korean books for sale. Although both distributors’ focus on art and design books, there are also other genres available to read as well.However, there are only five stools in the terrace area and no other places to sit. Visitors are also not allowed to bring drinks into the store. According to the store manager, their focus was to put the priority on books and how they are displayed, rather than offering a “reading space” for the visitors. The bookstore is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. till 8 p.m. It opens at noon on Sundays. For more information, call 070-4281-3371.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]