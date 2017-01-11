Not very neighborly (국문)

The intrusion of Chinese military aircraft into Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) raises deep concerns. All types of military exchanges previously agreed to by Beijing have been cancelled since our government’s decision in July to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system, not to mention the cancelling of our defense minister Han Min-koo’s visit to China. We wonder if both countries really still have a so-called strategic partnership.
On Monday, China flew a strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons and other military aircraft over sensitive airspace from Korea’s southernmost Ieodo Islet to the East Sea. As an ADIZ is designated for early identification of friend or foe, a country does not have jurisdiction over the space. But if unidentified military aircraft enter the space, a country’s fighter jets immediately take off as our Air Force fighters did on Monday. Asked why they violated the zone, Chinese pilots simply replied that they were on a drill.
China’s violation of the space is not new. But it is very rare for its planes to infiltrate our ADIZ for up to five hours without prior notification. Some analysts interpret it as a warning to Japan over its territorial disputes because the fleet violated Japan’s ADIZ as well. Others see it as a show of force against the United States for its dispatching of a U.S. aircraft carrier fleet into the East China Sea ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump next week.
However, we can hardly rule out the possibility of China retaliating for our Thaad deployment considering its planes’ unprecedented crisscrossing of our ADIZ for five hours, including a one-hour flight directly over the space. China is most likely sending another message to Korea, following Beijing’s restrictions on Chinese tourists’ travel to Korea and other economic retaliations.
But such a show of force can lead to a rise in anti-China sentiment among the Korean people. They don’t think Beijing should vent its anger on Seoul to react to Washington’s increasingly aggressive East Asia policy. Korea is already under pressure from China on economic, social and cultural fronts over the past six months. Chinese officials recently discussed the Thaad issue with our opposition lawmakers in Beijing. If Beijing attempts to add military pressure to that, it could help fix China’s image as a hegemonic state in the region.
China’s latest move makes us wonder if both sides have reached as far as we believed 25 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations. China traditionally cherishes the idea of getting along with neighbors for a better future. We urge Beijing to act more prudently.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 11, Page 30
사드 배치에 대한 경제 보복 이어
군사적 압박 시작으로 해석돼
한국 내 반중 감정 야기할 우려 커
중국 군용기들이 대규모로 한국방공식별구역(KADIZ)을 침범해 큰 우려를 낳고 있다. 지난해 7월 사드(고고도미사일방어·THAAD) 체계 배치 결정 이후 한·중 군사교류는 전면 중단된 상태다. 한민구 국방장관의 방중 무산 등 예정됐던 9건의 군사관련 일정이 모두 실현되지 않았다. 이게 무슨 전략적 협력동반자 관계냐는 이야기가 나온다. 이처럼 한·중 관계가 소원해진 가운데 중국은 핵무기를 장착할 수 있는 전략폭격기를 앞세운 항공 전단을 이어도 인근에서 동해로 이어지는 상공에 띄웠다. 방공식별구역은 자국 영공으로 접근하는 군용 항공기 조기 식별을 위해 설정한 임의의 선으로 주권이 미치진 않는다. 그러나 사전 통보 없이 침범하면 해당 국가 전투기가 출격한다. 이번에도 우리 전투기들이 긴급 발진하는 비상 상황이 벌어졌다. 우리측 경고통신에 중국은 ‘훈련 상황’이란 짤막한 답변만 내놨다고 한다.
중국의 KADIZ 침범이 처음은 아니다. 그러나 이번처럼 10여 대가 한꺼번에 그것도 4~5시간의 긴 시간 동안 아무런 사전 통보 없이 침범한 것은 이례적이다. 그 의도와 관련해선 해석이 분분하다. 일본방공식별구역도 침범한 것을 들어 동중국해 영유권 분쟁과 관련해 일본에 경고를 보낸 것으로 보는 이도 있다. 또 도널드 트럼프 정권 출범을 앞두고 남중국해로 항공모함 전단을 출항시킨 미국에 대한 무력 시위란 시각도 있다.
그러나 우리는 중국의 또 다른 사드 보복이 아니냐는 의혹을 떨칠 수가 없다. 중국의 최신형 전략폭격기와 조기경보기, 정찰기 등이 2대씩 편대를 이뤄 오전 10시에서 오후 3시까지 수 차례 KADIZ를 넘나들었고 길게는 한 시간 동안 KADIZ 안을 비행하는 등 전례 없는 행동을 보였기 때문이다. 무리를 지어 오랜 시간 KADIZ를 누빈다는 건 한국에 분명하게 메시지를 보내는 행동이다. 중국은 사드 배치 결정 이후 인적 왕래 축소, 문화 교류 제한, 경제 보복 등을 서슴지 않고 있다. 그런 중국이 이젠 군사적인 압박 카드도 꺼내든 것이란 분석을 낳는다.
그러나 이 같은 중국의 무력 시위는 자칫 한국 국민들의 반중 감정을 자극할 소지가 크다. 중국이 사드를 한국에 도입하려는 미국에 대해선 이렇다 할 대응을 못하면서 그보다 약한 한국을 골라 때리며 분풀이를 하고 있는 것으로 비쳐지기 때문이다. 한국은 이미 6개월째 지속되고 있는 중국의 경제·사회·문화적 압박에 적지 않은 내상을 입고 있다. 또 중국은 한국 야당과 사드 재검토의 장단을 맞추는 등 몽니를 부리고 있다. 여기에 군사적 겁박까지 더해진다면 중국은 결국 패권적으로 군림하려는 나라가 아니냐는 인식을 심어줄 가능성이 크다. 또 수교 25주년을 맞는 한·중 관계의 현주소가 겨우 이것인가 하는 회한을 떨치기 어렵다. 인접 국가에 대한 중국의 전통적 태도를 나타내는 말로 ‘이웃과 선하게 지내고 이웃과 동반자로 지내라(與隣爲善 以隣爲伴)’는 말이 있다. 중국의 보다 사려 깊은 행동을 촉구한다.