Not lovin’ it

Members of Alba Nodong, a union of part-time workers, post protests about delayed salary payments at the McDonald’s branch in Mangwon-dong, western Seoul on Tuesday. The branch failed to pay 50 million won ($41,700) to about 60 part-time employees when it was shut down on Dec. 1 without prior notice. Albamon, a portal site for part-timers, disclosed a list of some 840 outlets nationwide with overdue wages Tuesday, urging users to check the list before taking a job at them. [YONHAP]