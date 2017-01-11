SK Chemicals hemophilia drug cleared for Europe

SK Chemicals won final approval for its hemophilia drug Afstyla from European health authorities.European Medicines Agency approved for the first time a Korean biomedical product for use on the European market, SK Chemicals said Tuesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in May and Health Canada approved it in December.The company is awaiting approval from Austrian and Swiss authorities.Hemophilia is a disorder that impairs the body’s ability to make normal blood clots. While most hemophilia drugs on the market require three to four injections a day, Afstyla cuts that number to twice a week, according to the company.SK Chemicals licensed the drug to CLS, an Australian pharmaceutical company in 2009.