Fuel prices rise in December for first time since 2013

The price of gas rose in December for the first time in 41 months, pushed by the rise in global oil prices, statistics showed Tuesday.Gasoline prices rose 1.4 percent year on year last month and diesel prices climbed 2.8 percent. It marked the first increase for both since July 2013, Statistics Korea said.Gasoline sold for 1,491 won ($1.23) per liter on average in the first week of January, up more than 80 won during the second week of September. Diesel went for 1,285 won per liter, up from 1,203 won. The price of gasoline in Seoul exceeded 1,600 won Monday.YONHAP