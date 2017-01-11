Alexi Ogando signs with Hanwha Eagles

Alexi Ogando [AP/YONHAP]

The Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles said Tuesday they’ve signed former major league pitcher Alexi Ogando for the upcoming season.The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club inked the Dominican right-hander to a one-year contract worth $1.8 million. Ogando becomes the second highest-paid foreign player in the KBO after former Eagles pitcher Esmil Rogers, who got a $1.9 million deal last year.Ogando made his big league debut with the Texas Rangers in 2010 and went on to play for the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves. He has made 283 major league appearances, compiling a 33-18 record with a 3.47 ERA.In 2011, he was a full-time starter for the Rangers and went 13-8 with a 3.51 ERA. Last year, he went 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA in 36 games as a relief pitcher for the Braves. Ogando has a 13-4 record in 71 career minor league games with a 2.20 ERA.The Eagles, finishing seventh in the 10-team league last year, said Ogando throws a fastball clocking at around 150 kph (93.2 mph) using his 193-centimeter height and mixes it with sliders, changeups and curves.Ogando posted an ERA below 4.00 in his Major League Baseball seasons, except in 2014. He also has a walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) of 1.59 and 7.28 strikeouts per nine innings.The KBO clubs are each allowed to carry a maximum three foreign players, and at least one must be a position player.Yonhap