BTS to follow up success with new album

South Korean boy group Bangtan Boys (BTS) plans to roll out a new album in February, according to a music industry source Wednesday.The album is currently in production and will be an extension of last year’s “Wings” LP, according to a source who requested anonymity.The format of the album, and whether it will include repackaged tracks, is still undecided, the source said.“Wings” sold 751,000 copies, becoming the highest selling album last year in South Korea.It also reached as high as 26th on the main Billboard 200 in the United States and 62nd on the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart Top 100, marking the highest overseas feat achieved by a Korean musician to date. “Entertainment agencies are keeping a keen eye on the release date of BTS’ album, with some artists planning to refrain from releasing anything near that time frame,” the source said. Yonhap