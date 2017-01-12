Yoon Do-hyun releasing single this Friday

Rock star Yoon Do-hyun is the latest artist to be featured on SM Entertainment’s music channel Station.The lead vocalist of band YB is releasing his latest single “Sparks Fly” on Friday, which is being introduced under the record label’s music introduction brand. The song was described as an acoustic pop ballad featuring the singer’s signature vocals and guitar instrumental. The lyrics are about the morning before sunrise being used as a metaphor for the love and longing of a significant other.Yoon is not only the leader of the country’s most recognizable rock band, but is also known for his abilities as a songwriter, writing rock ballads such as “Love Two” and “Peppermint Candy.” He also sang on a song released through Station last October called “Nightmare,” which featured rappers G2, Reddy, and boy band NCT 127 member Johnny with instrumentals from SM’s experimental metal band Inlayer.By Chung Jin-hong