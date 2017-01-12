Living with a bad neighbor (국문)

Every year, officials from Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance and Japan’s Ministry of Finance have a friendly football match. While tension between the two countries is always high, the annual event has only been skipped twice since 2000: following the Tohoku earthquake in 2011 and the MERS outbreak in 2015. The game was even held when a joint financial ministers’ meeting was canceled in 2013 and 2014 after President Lee Myung-bak’s visit to Dokdo.
Though a friendly, the players are just as fierce as in any other national match. Officials selected to participate say it is “do or die.” Last year, one Korean official even came up with a drinking tactic. He challenged Japanese aces to drink over dinner the night before the game, and his plan seemed to work. He was considered the best contributor to Korea’s victory.
The football match between Korean and Japanese finance officials is a representation of relations between the two countries. While we can never tolerate our complicated history, we cannot be completely hostile to Japan, especially on economic matters. So the two nations have agreed to separate politics from economy. While political discord is inevitable, it is a loss for all parties to shake up economic cooperation.
Therefore, suspending currency swap negotiations because of the “comfort woman” statue is a petty act that breaks the consensus.
Internally, there is criticism of trying to cooperate with Japan. But this should not be taken emotionally. As a storm is gathering in the global financial market, Korea needs to build up protection as much as possible using all available means. Japan is one of few countries that has a limitless currency swap agreement with the U.S. Federal Reserve. Once Korea’s currency swap with Japan is signed, we will be indirectly under the “U.S. dollar umbrella.”
The problem is that Japan is not the only neighbor becoming unfriendly. China has started various economic retaliation measures such as non-tariff barriers to protest our government’s decision to deploy the Thaad missile defense system. As the line between politics and economy blurs, the economic ministries are falling into anguish.
So let’s go back to the football match last year. The Korean ministry won the first game 1-0, and for the second game, they loosened up a little. It is a tradition that the winner of the first round allow the other team to make it up the next day. Even in a friendly, one-sided games can hurt feelings. Players had a consensus that the score gap should not be too big. Japan won the next game 1-0.
Abide by principles squarely, meticulously and cleverly. That is the way to live with heartless neighbors.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 11, Page 30
*The author is the deputy economic and industrial news editor at JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
한국 기획재정부와 일본 재무성, 양국의 대표 경제부처 관료들은 매년 친선 축구경기를 연다. 늘 살얼음판 같은 두 나라 사이지만 2000년 이래 행사를 건너 뛴 건 동일본 대지진(2011년) 때와 메르스 사태(2015년) 때, 딱 두번 뿐이었다. 2012년 이명박 대통령의 독도 방문에 한-일 재무장관 회의가 무산된 2013~2014년에도 이 축구 경기만은 열렸다.
친선 경기라고 해도 치열한 자존심 경쟁은 여느 한·일 국가대항전 못지 않다. 선수로 선발된 이들은 “죽기 살기로 뛴다”고 말한다. 이기려는 욕구가 강하다보니 갖가지 에피소드가 생겨난다. 지난해에는 기재부 한 간부가 구사한 ‘논개 전술’이 화제였다. 주량에 자신 있던 그는 경기 전날 저녁 자리에서 미리 준비해 둔 대접에 술을 가득 담아 일본측 에이스급 선수들과 차례로 대작을 벌였다. 작전은 주효했고, 이 간부는 기재부내에서 승리의 ‘1등 공신’으로 회자됐다.
한·일 재무관료들의 축구 경기는 ‘가깝고도 먼’ 양국 관계의 축소판이다. 얽히고 설킨 과거사에 결코 굽히고 들어갈 수는 없지만, 완전히 척지고 살기도 어렵다. 특히 경제면에서 그렇다. 그래서 내세운 게 ‘정경 분리’라는 원칙이다. 정치적 갈등은 피할 수 없더라도 경제 협력의 판을 뒤집는 건 모두에 손해라는 판단에서였다.
일본이 위안부 소녀상을 빌미로 통화스와프 협상의 중단을 선언한 건 이 컨센서스를 깬 옹졸한 행위다. 일각에선 ‘그러기에 왜 일본과 손잡으려 했느냐’는 내부 비판의 목소리도 나온다. 하지만 그렇게 감정적으로 판단할 일은 아니다. 국제 금융시장에 폭풍이 예고된 상황에서 우리로선 모든 수단을 동원해 최대한 방벽을 높이 쌓아둬야 한다. 게다가 일본은 미국 연방준비제도(Fed)와 ‘무제한 통화스와프’ 협정을 맺어놓은 몇 안되는 나라다. 한·일 통화스와프가 체결되면 간접적으로 미 연준의 ‘달러 우산’ 아래 들어가는 효과가 생긴다는 의미다.
문제는 각박해지는 이웃이 일본만이 아니라는 것이다. 대국을 자처하던 중국은 ‘사드 배치’ 결정 이후 온갖 비관세 장벽을 세우며 치졸한 경제 보복에 나선 상태다. '정경 분리'가 곳곳에서 흔들리면서 대응방안을 놓고 경제부처들의 고민도 깊어지는 형국이다.
다시 지난해 재무관료들의 축구 얘기로 돌아가보자. 첫날 경기에서 '1-0'의 승리를 거둔 기재부는 둘째 날 게임엔 일부러 2진급 선수들을 내보냈다. 메인 경기에서 승리한 팀이 상대 팀에게 만회할 기회를 주는 전통에 따른 것이었다. 아무리 친선 경기라도 일방적으로 흐르면 감정이 상하기 마련이다. 다만 선수들 사이에 ‘그래도 큰 점수 차를 허용해선 안된다’는 공감대가 있었다고 한다. 그래서였는지 일본이 이기긴 했지만 스코어는 전날과 똑같은 1-0이었다.
원칙을 지키고 당당하게, 그러면서도 치밀하고 영리하게. ‘모진 이웃’들과 살아가기 위한 자세도 결국 그런 것이 아닐까.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장