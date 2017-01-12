Tackling low birthrate (국문)
출생아수 마지노선 40만명은 지킬 대책을 세워라
Jan 12,2017
Newborn children totaled 406,000 last year, 7.4 percent fewer than 438,420 in 2015. This year, the number could slip below the 400,000 threshold. The government has spent over 100 trillion won ($82 billion) promoting births over the last 11 years, but failed to increase the birthrate.
The government boasted that its policy had helped push up the total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman would potentially have — to 1.24 births now from 1.08 births in 2005 when national agenda on birth promotion was initiated. But the number of new births has been falling from 493,200 in 2007, hovering around 430,000 since 2013.
The fertility rate stayed above 1.20 births, but the number of women capable of bearing children has been reduced by 100,000 over the last decade. Decreases in new births cannot be stopped as the number of child-bearing women keeps falling.
Policies therefore should focus on ways to boost new births instead of trying to keep up the fertility rate. The government has not specifically targeted the number of annual new births it hopes to sustain, but experts suggest the threshold should be kept above 400,000.
Current promotions are focused on support for child care and infertility treatment and promoting marriage and expanded families. But to defend the minimal number of newborns, policies should separate marriage and birth support. The social stigma against single parents and children born to unwed couples must change and benefits should go to them equally.
But the government still lacks a strong will on the demographic front. A presidential advisory committee to promote birth and respond to an aging society did not hold a single meeting last year. The government under acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn decided to form a task force to address demographic challenges. Instead of making new organization, we want to see the government at work.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 11, Page 30
정부가 집계한 지난해 출생아수는 40만6000명이다. 2015년 43만8420명보다 7.4% 줄었다. 올해는 40만명이 무너질 위험도 배제할 수 없다. 지난 11년간 정부는 저출산 정책에만 100조원이 넘게 투자했지만 실제로 출생아수를 늘리는 데 실패했다. 정부는 2005년 합계출산률 1.08명의 충격 속에서 이듬해부터 저출산 정책을 시작한 이래 1.24명대로 합계출산률을 높였다는 것을 효과로 자랑해왔다. 그러나 2007년 출생아수 49만3200명을 기록한 이래 출생아수는 계속 줄어 2013년부터 43만명대를 유지하다 지난해 40만명을 턱걸이하는 수준으로 떨어진 것이다.
전문가들은 출산률은 1.2명대로 나아졌지만 지난 10년 간 가임여성인구가 10만명 정도 줄었으며 앞으로도 계속 가임여성수가 줄어드는 추세에 있어 출산율이 높아져도 출생아수가 줄어드는 현상을 막을 수 없다고 말한다. 이젠 합계출산률이 아닌 우리 사회가 지켜야 하는 출생아수를 상정하고, 각종 정책도 출생아수 늘리기에 집중해야 한다는 것이다. 아직 적정 출생아수에 대한 공식적 논의는 없지만 전문가들 사이에선 미래 인구정책 차원에서 물러설 수 없는 마지노선으로 40만명을 제시하는 견해가 많다.
문제는 정책이다. 현재 저출산 대책은 누리과정·아동수당과 같은 복지정책과 불임부부 지원이나 결혼 유도 및 다자녀 권장 등 혼인한 가족을 중심으로 한 지원책이 중심이다. 하지만 출생아수 지키기를 위해선 '결혼'과 '출산' 정책을 분리해야 한다. 싱글부모 및 비혼가정 지원책 등을 마련하고, 다양한 가족형태에 대한 사회적 인식 개선을 위한 운동에도 서둘러 나서야 한다.
가장 중요한 건 정책적 의지다. 저출산 콘트롤타워인 대통령 직속 저출산고령사회위원회는 지난해 회의도 열지 않고 개점휴업상태였다. 정부는 9일 황교안 대통령 권한대행 주재로 열린 2017년 업무보고에서 저출산을 가장 시급한 문제 중 하나로 정하고 TF팀으로 인구정책개선기획단을 만들겠다고 했다. 이제 정부는 기구를 만드는 것뿐 아니라 실제로 일하는 모습을 보여야 한다.