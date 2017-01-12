Reforms create jobs (국문)

As expected, a perfect storm is gathering over our economy. Statistics Korea, the government statistics office, announced Wednesday that the jobless rate for our young people reached 9.8 percent last year, the highest figure since 2010. The total number of unemployed in Korea exceeded 1 million for the first time ever after companies in the shipping and shipbuilding sector, in particular, went broke due to a severe depression in their industries.
The situation will most likely get worse as the government accelerates restructuring across the board this year. In that case, our young people will need longer times to find jobs than ever before. That will surely help push our overall jobless rate to the 4-percent range sooner or later.
The chill in our job market is in sharp contrast with global trends. In Japan, the job opening-to-applications ratio soared to 1.47 — the highest-ever number — thanks to abundant jobs created after the implementation of Abenomics. While Europe saw its overall unemployment rate fall to a single digit, the United States is happy with the steep plunge of its rate to 4 percent from over 9 percent during the global financial meltdown. In the United States, joblessness is expected to go even lower after President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office next week. He is bent on creating new jobs for U.S. citizens.
Trump is flexing his muscles to prevent U.S. companies such as Carrier, Ford and Fiat Chrysler from building plants in Mexico, while pressuring foreign companies to directly invest in America to create more jobs for U.S. workers. As a result, Alibaba founder and Chairman Jack Ma promised Trump he’ll create 1 million new jobs in the United States over the next five years and Japan’s Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son pledged to invest $50 billion in the United States and create 50,000 new jobs. Korean companies are no exception.
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics also are considering building plants in the United States.
We hope that our presidential hopefuls and other politicians look squarely at this toughest-ever external environment. Moon Jae-in, former chairman of the opposition Minjoo Party of Korea and a frontrunner in the polls ahead of the next presidential election, has come up with harsh chaebol reform plans that specifically mention the names of Korea’s top four conglomerates.
As revealed in an unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, changing our corporate governance structure is unavoidable to end the corruption and collusion between politicians and chaebol.
Nevertheless, a prudent approach is required because jobs are at risk if the government throws a wet blanket over large companies’ investment plans through more regulations.
It is time to devise ways to create new jobs even while reforming our big companies. To achieve that goal, lawmakers must first pass pending bills aimed at achieving labor reforms, development of the services industry and deregulation. That is the only way to overcome our job crisis.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 12, Page 30
예고된 대로 경제의 ‘퍼펙트 스톰’이 현실화하고 있다. 11일 통계청에 따르면 지난해 청년 실업률은 9.8%였다. 현재 방식의 통계로는 역대 최고치다. 전체 실업률도 3.7%로 2010년 이후 최고치다. 실업자는 100만명을 돌파했다. 조선·해운산업에서 수만명의 실직자가 쏟아져나왔고 불황을 견디지 못한 기업이 줄줄이 도산한 결과다. 올해 구조조정이 가속화될수록 상황은 한층 악화된다. 청년의 취업 빙하기는 더 길어지고 전체 실업률은 4%대로 올라설 가능성이 크다.
이런 고용 한파는 세계적 추세와는 전혀 딴판이다. 일본은 일자리가 넘쳐나면서 구인배율이 사상 최대인 1.47을 기록하고 있다. 유로존은 7년만에 실업률이 한 자릿수로 떨어졌고, 미국은 9%를 웃돌았던 실업률이 4%대로 떨어졌다. 미국은 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인이 취임도 하기 전에 일자리 창출에 전력투구하면서 실업률이 더 낮아질 전망이다. 트럼프는 해외로 옮기려던 캐리어·포드·피아트크라이슬러 같은 미 기업들의 국내 공장을 주저앉혔고, 해외기업도 진공청소기처럼 빨아들여 일자리를 쏟아내고 있다. 중국 알리바바 창업자 마윈은 미국에 일자리 100만개를 만들기로 했고, 소프트뱅크 손정의 회장은 일자리 5만개 창출을 약속했다. 삼성전자와 LG전자도 미국 내 가전 공장 건설을 검토하고 있다.
우리나라의 대선 잠룡들과 정치권도 이런 바깥 세상의 현실을 직시해주길 바란다. 현재 지지율 1위의 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 그제 4대 대기업을 일일이 거명하며 ’재벌개혁안’을 내놓았다. 최순실 국정농단에서 드러난 정경유착의 고리를 끊으려면 기업 지배구조의 개혁은 불가피하다. 하지만 지나침은 미치지 못한 것과 같다. 기업의 손발을 묶고 투자심리까지 꺾어버리면 일자리는 더욱 쪼그라들 수밖에 없다. 따라서 필요한 부분은 정밀개혁하되 일자리도 늘리는 방안을 함께 강구해야 한다. 이를 위해선 국회가 제동을 건 노동개혁과 서비스업발전기본법, 규제프리존법부터 통과시켜 일자리를 만들어내야 한다. 그래야 100만 실업대란의 후폭풍을 차단할 수 있을 것이다.