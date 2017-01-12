Seoul shares climb on export growth

Seoul’s main bourse jumped nearly 1.5 percent on Wednesday to its highest point in 18 months, hoisted by an increase in exports during the first 10 days of January. Exports skyrocketed 37.7 percent compared to the same period last year.The benchmark Kospi leaped 30.05 points, or 1.47 percent, to close at 2,075.17 on Wednesday. This is the first time that the index neared 2,080. On July 21, 2015, the index rose to 2,083.Foreign investors nearly quadrupled the size of their purchases compared to the previous trading day, scooping shares worth 486.0 billion won ($407.3 million). They bought 147.8 billion won in steel and metal shares and 101.8 billion won in chemicals. On the contrary, individual investors offloaded 431.3 billion won in stock while institutional investors net sold shares worth 54.3 billion won.Samsung Electronics again reached a record, advancing 2.79 percent, or 52,000 won, to 1,914,000 won, breaking the previous day’s high. The tech giant’s share price continues to do well since it said that its earnings from the fourth quarter of 2016 may have reached 9.2 trillion won, nearly 1 trillion won more than what analysts anticipated. Strong sales of the company’s chips have more than offset the losses incurred by the Galaxy Note7 smartphone fiasco, market insiders say.Chipmaker SK Hynix added 3.72 percent to 51,600 won. Posco, the nation’s steel giant, soared 7.82 percent to close at 269,000 won on speculation that the price of steel may rise soon. LG Chemicals share price catapulted 4.67 percent to close at 280,000 won.Automakers and their affiliates, on the other hand, couldn’t exploit the upward trend of the overall market.Hyundai Motor, the nation’s leading auto maker, fell 2.3 percent to 148,500 won while its sister company Kia Motors slid 0.49 percent to 231,000 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis inched down 0.72 percent to 274,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq also recovered from its two-day fall and went up 1.17 point, or 0.18 percent, to 637.90.The local currency strengthened 0.2 percent to 1,196.4 won against the dollar.Three-year government bond yields remained fixed while 10-year treasury bonds climbed three basis points to 2.13 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]