History repeats itself (국문)

On Dec. 30, 1997, Japanese Foreign Minister Keizo Obuchi paid a courtesy visit to Korean President Kim Young-sam. Obuchi had previously threatened to repeal a fishing agreement between the two countries, but that day, he was visiting to offer $6.7 billion in assistance after Korea was hit by a foreign currency crisis. Two years earlier, President Kim had said he would give a Japanese politician a lesson for distorting history. But to Obuchi that day, he had to express gratitude for Japan’s help.
A month later, though, on Jan. 22, 1998, Japan unilaterally breached the fishing agreement. While President-elect Kim Dae-jung suggested negotiating with the new administration, Tokyo ignored him.
The controversial issues in the fishing agreement included how to define exclusive waters (where only one country’s fishing boats can operate) and where to draw the eastern border of the middle waters (where both countries can fish).
Japan stabbed Korea in the back when it was going through a currency crisis and leadership transition, and it made an absurd argument that it had no choice because Korea was not conceding and thought unilateral abrogation would help accelerate the negotiation.
Similar things are happening again in January 2017, 19 years later. Because of the “comfort woman” statue in Busan, Japan took hard-line steps such as the suspension of currency swap negotiations and shaking Korea as it faces a leadership vacuum.
Japan’s unilateral breach of the agreement 19 years ago was a violation that deserves criticism in the international community. But Korea did not respond properly.
The Kim Dae-jung administration was burdened from the beginning and had to rush the negotiation. While it was signed right before Kim’s first visit to Japan in October 1999, the rushed deal excluded a clause that would allow Korean fishing boats to use pair trails. So Korea’s foreign minister had to ask for a renegotiation. “We learned later that Japan meticulously planned for revision of the fishing agreement for two years since Kim Young-sam’s remark,” a foreign ministry official recalled. “Korea was at a disadvantage and had to make concessions and endure domestic criticism.”
This time should be different from 19 years ago. Korea-Japan relations should not be used for domestic politics, and emotional responses won’t help. Now that Park Geun-hye is suspended from presidential duties, political parties and presidential hopefuls should show a responsible attitude.
In the diplomatic stage with no enemy or friend, criticizing Japan for using Korea’s weakness is unavailing.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 11, Page 29
*The author is a political news writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.
YOO JEE-HYE
1997년 12월30일 오부치 게이조(小淵惠三) 일본 외상이 청와대로 김영삼 대통령(YS)을 예방했다. 오부치 외상은 양국이 협상 중이던 한·일 어업협정에 대해 '파기'운운하면서 으름장을 놓던 인물이었다. 그런 오부치 외상이 외환위기를 맞은 한국에 67억 달러 추가지원 카드를 들고 방한했다. 95년 과거사 왜곡 발언을 한 일본 정치인을 향해 “버르장머리를 고쳐주겠다”고 했던 YS였지만, 오부치 외상에겐 “일본의 지원에 고마움을 표한다”고 말할 수밖에 없는 상황이었다.
약 한 달 뒤인 98년 1월22일 일본은 어업협정을 일방적으로 파기했다. 김대중(DJ) 당선인이 “새정부에서 해결하자”고 했지만 일본은 무시했다.
65년 체결돼 30년 이상 어업질서를 규율했던 어업협정 협상의 쟁점은 자국 어선만 조업할 수 있는 ‘전관 수역’의 범위를 어떻게 설정할 지, 양국이 공동 어로를 할 수있는 중간수역의 동쪽 경계선을 어디에 그을 지였다.
‘환란’과 정부 교체기를 노려 뒤통수를 친 일본은 “한국이 양보하지 않아 어쩔 수 없다. 차라리 일방 파기가 협상을 가속화하는데 도움이 될 것”이라는 궤변을 펼쳤다.
19년이 지난 2017년 1월 비슷한 일이 재연되고 있다. 부산 총영사관 앞 소녀상 설치를 이유로 일본이 취한 한·일 통화스와프 협상 중단 등의 강경 조치들이 리더십 공백 상태인 한국을 흔들고 있다는 점에서다.
19년 전 일본의 협정 일방 파기는 국제사회에서 비판받아 마땅한 규범 위반이었다. 하지만, 한국 정부는 변변한 대응도 못 했다.
임기 시작과 함께 부담을 지게 된 김대중 정부는 협상을 서두를 수밖에 없었다. DJ의 첫 방일(99년10월) 직전 타결을 하긴 했으나, 한국 어선이 쌍끌이조업을 할 수 있도록 하는 내용을 빼먹어 외교장관이 도쿄로 가 재협상을 조르는 우스운 모양새가 연출됐다. 외교부 관계자는 “알고 보니 일본은 YS의 버르장머리 발언 이후 2년 동안 물밑에서 치밀하게 어업협정 개정을 준비해왔더라. 여러모로 불리한 상황에서 우리는 많이 양보할 수밖에 없었고, 국내반발까지 겹쳐 곤욕을 치렀다”고 회고했다.
이번엔 19년전과 달라야 한다. 한일관계를 국내정치에 이용하거나 섣불리 감정적인 대응을 해선 안 된다. 박근혜 대통령의 직무정지 상황에서 각 정당은 물론 대선주자들부터 책임있는 자세를 보여야 한다.
적도, 친구도 없는 외교무대에서 상대가 우리의 약점을 이용한다고 비난만 해봤자 소용 없는 일이다.
유지혜 기자