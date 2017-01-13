Contain the statue issue (국문)
부산 소녀상 갈등, 중앙정부가 나서야 한다
The central government needs to step up on the issue of the comfort women statue in Busan.
The exacerbation of tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over the installation of the statue representing the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery near the Japanese consulate in Busan would be an unfortunate outcome for both countries.
In a situation where it is unclear when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will conduct another nuclear test or launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), our two countries need to be closely coordinating together every step along the way, so it is not desirable for us to be picking on and fighting with each other.
In this aspect, although it came belatedly, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, the acting president, and the Shinzo Abe government taking the path to calming the situation is the right decision.
It is true that there is fierce controversy over whether the so-called comfort women deal struck at the end of 2015 was appropriate. But even if it is nullified or renegotiated, that is something that should be dealt with later according to necessary procedures.
The Park Geun-hye government said the Korean government will strive to solve the issue of the comfort women statue in front of the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul “in an appropriate manner through taking measures such as consulting with related organizations about possible ways of addressing this issue,” so it is right to respect this aim for now.
Furthermore, Japan does have a point when arguing that erecting the comfort women statue in front of the back gate of the Japanese consulate in Busan goes against the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which dictates that host countries must protect the premises of diplomatic missions and prevent any impairment of their dignity.
From the beginning the government should not even have left such a volatile problem to the head of a district office in Busan, who is elected by popular vote and cannot help but keep elections in mind.
The acting president needs to actively intervene with the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs taking the lead.
Civic organizations should also exercise levelheaded judgment. Everyone knows the statues are erected to remind us of a deeply painful history. However, to install a statue near the Japanese consulate in Busan, paralyzing Korea-Japan relations, is another matter.
The two countries need to consider the realities on the ground and respond in a level-headed way.
부산 위안부 소녀상 설치를 놓고 한·일 간 갈등이 증폭되는 것은 양국 모두에게 불행한 일이다. 북한 김정은 정권이 언제 핵실험과 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사를 감행할지 모르는 상황에서 긴밀하게 손발을 맞추어야 할 두 나라가 서로 헐뜯고 싸우는 것은 결코 바람직하지 않다. 이런 차원에서 뒤늦게 황교안 대행체제와 아베 정권 모두 사태를 진정시키는 쪽으로 방향을 잡은 것은 올바른 판단이다.
2015년 말에 체결된 한일 위안부 합의가 합당했는지는 치열한 논란거리가 분명하다. 그럼에도 설사 무효화하거나 재협상하더라도 절차에 맞게 나중에 처리할 일이다. 박근혜 정부가 "일본 대사관 앞 소녀상에 대해 한국 정부가 관련 단체와의 협의를 거쳐 적절히 해결되도록 노력하기로 한다"고 합의해 줬다면 지금은 이에 관한 취지를 존중하는 게 맞다. 특히 부산 일본총영사관 앞 소녀상 건립이 해외 공관의 품위손상을 방지하는 '비엔나 협약' 위반이라는 일본 측 주장도 일리가 있는 게 사실이다.
사태를 풀려면 중앙정부가 나서야 한다. 애당초 소녀상 설립 허가처럼 휘발성 높은 난제를 구청장, 그것도 선거를 의식할 수밖에 없는 민선 구청장에게 맡게 놓은 것부터 안일하기 짝이 없는 일이었다. 이제라도 뜨뜻미지근한 성명만 발표할 게 아니라 외교부를 중심으로 황교안 대행체제가 적극 개입해야 한다.
시민단체들도 냉정하게 판단하길 기대한다. 뼈아픈 과거사를 영원히 기억하기 위해 소녀상을 세우겠다는 뜻을 모르는 사람은 없다. 하지만 한일 관계를 마비시키면서까지 일본총영사관 앞에 세워야 하는가는 또 다른 문제다.
일본도 금도를 벗어난 언행으로 한국민의 반일 감정을 자극해선 안된다. "한국에 돈을 빌려줬다가 받지 못할 수도 있다"는 아소 다로(麻生太郞) 부총리의 발언은 사태를 악화시킬 뿐이다. 이런 소리가 나오는 판에 우리 외교부가 "소녀상을 옮기자"고 나선다면 굴욕외교라며 몰매를 맞을 수밖에 없다. 양국 정부부터 상대방의 현실을 감안해 냉정을 되찾아야 한다. 그 다음 시민단체 설득에 팔을 걷어붙여야 해결 실마리를 찾을 수 있을 것이다.