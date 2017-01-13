Bada from S.E.S getting married in March

Singer Bada from the recently reunited girl group S.E.S is tying the knot with her boyfriend in March.The 36-year old idol star will hold her wedding in Seoul on March 23 with her boyfriend, who was previously revealed to be a businessman who is nine years younger than her. The two made their relationship public last September, and they reportedly grew close while attending the same church.After the announcement of her wedding, the singer uploaded a hand written letter on her Instagram regarding her marriage.“Two of our fairies [referring to her groupmates] had already gotten married by the time I noticed, and I was alone for quite a long time,” said the singer in her letter. “Although details of my wedding were delayed due to the reunion plans of S.E.S, I’m now finally sharing my story with you.”The singer said in the letter that she was ready to accept her boyfriend as her future husband.“I will deliver better songs to everyone after learning a lesson in the importance of starting a family, and I hope you as my fans will congratulate me,” she concluded.By Chung Jin-hong