Welcome home, Mr. Ban (국문)

We welcome the return of former United Nations Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon. Only about a half century ago, Korea was one of the poorest countries in the world. Because of the Korean War and the national division, it joined the United Nations only in 1991. It is truly a point of pride for the Korean people that Ban served as the head of the United Nations for a decade and made such accomplishments as the Paris agreement on climate change.
There will probably be no opposition if a parade takes place to welcome him at Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, where weekly candlelight vigils are being held to protest President Park Geun-hye’s alleged abuse of power. But it is unfortunate that he will first face severe scrutiny and strong demands to prove his vision and capability rather than a warm welcome because his return is his first step to running for president.
In fact, Ban had to answer questions about allegations that he had received $230,000 from Park Yeon-cha, former chairman of Taekwang Industrial, at a press event at Incheon International Airport upon his arrival. It was also demanded he address an international bribery scandal involving his younger brother and nephew that broke out just before his return.
Opposition parties will likely raise new accusations against him. The country is suffering a paralysis in state affairs. In order to prevent another waste of national energy, the people hope Ban will clarify all the allegations raised so far. If he tries to dodge the accusations with ambiguous answers, he will be a great disappointment to the people.
Ban has not presented a specific policy vision until now. “Reconciliation of the people” and “national unity” were his phrases, but no one knows what plans he has to resolve the wealth gap, ideological and regional conflicts, youth unemployment and the North’s nuclear and missile developments. In fact, it is unclear if he is a conservative or a liberal.
Ban’s associates are mostly former diplomats and politicians who were loyal to former President Lee Myung-bak, and it was far from reconciliation and unity that he promoted.
Unless he resolves this uncertainty, Ban’s future won’t be so bright. Ban must go beyond relying on the people’s disgust with established politicians or the regional hope for a Chungcheong president.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 13, Page 30
반기문 전 유엔사무총장의 귀국을 환영한다. 한국은 반세기 전만 해도 최빈국의 하나였고 한국전쟁과 분단으로 1991년에야 유엔에 가입했다. 그런 나라의 국민으로서 반 전 총장이 유엔의 최고수장 자리에 올라 10년간 연임하면서 파리기후변화협약 체결 등을 이끌어낸 것은 참으로 자랑스러운 일이 아닐 수 없다. 대통령의 국정농단으로 매주말 촛불시위가 벌어지는 광화문에서 카퍼레이드를 열어 금의환향을 축하한다 해도 뭐라 할 국민은 없을 것이다. 하지만 조기대선이 예상되는 상황에서 그의 귀국이 대선주자로서의 첫발이라는 점에서 따뜻한 환영보다는 혹독한 검증과 비전·역량 증명 요구를 먼저 받게 됨이 안타까울 따름이다.
실제로 공항에서 열린 그의 귀국보고회는 박연차 전 태광실업 회장한테서 23만달러를 받았다는 의혹에 대한 해명의 자리가 됐다. 거기에 귀국 직전 터져 나온 친동생 부자의 국제적 뇌물 스캔들에 대한 해명까지 요구 받아야 했다. 이 밖에도 단단히 벼르고 있는 야당들이 온갖 새로운 의혹을 까발릴 게 분명하다. 대한민국은 지금 검증이 잘못된 대통령으로 인해 국정마비에 가까운 홍역을 치르고 있다. 그 같은 국가 에너지의 낭비를 막기 위해서 국민들은 반 전 총장이 제기된 의혹 모두를 시원하게 해소해주길 바라고 있다. 그렇지 못하고 어물쩍 넘어가려 한다면 기대만큼 큰 국민적 실망에 직면하게 될 것이다.
이와 함께 반 전 총장은 지금까지 구체적인 정책이나 비전을 제시한 적이 없다. ‘국민화합’과 ‘국가통합’이라는 화두는 던졌지만 양극화, 이념과 지역 갈등, 청년실업, 북한 핵·미사일 문제 해결을 위해 어떤 대안을 갖고 있는지 아무도 모르고 있다. 심지어 그가 보수와 진보 어느 쪽에 서 있는지조차 분명하지 않다. 조금씩 드러나고 있는 ‘반의 사람들’ 면면을 봐도 외교관 출신과 친이(친이명박)계들이 대다수여서 그가 얘기하는 화합과 통합과는 거리가 있어 보인다. 이런 불확실성을 극복하지 못하면 그의 앞길은 그리 밝지 않을 것이다. 기성 정치권에 대한 거부감이나 충청대망론 같은 망국적 지역주의에만 기대려고 해선 안될 일이다.