Nation’s money supply up 7.3 percent in November

The money supply in Korea jumped 7.3 percent in November from a year earlier, the central bank said Thursday.The nation’s “M2” totaled 2,405.1 trillion won ($2.03 trillion) in November, compared with 2,240.8 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement. The money supply was up 0.5 percent from October.M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It’s a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. YONHAP