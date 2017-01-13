Tax time? There’s an app for that ­

National Tax Service’ employees holding up an app that allows taxpayers to conduct their year-end tax settlement through their smart devices. The app will provide 200 tips on how to get tax deductions or refunds. When downloading the authenticated certificate on the mobile device, the user can access financial records including income, prior taxes and refunds in the last three years. The tax agency said it will operate its year-end tax settlement program starting Sunday at the agency’s website, www.hometax.go.kr. [YONHAP]