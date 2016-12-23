[CARD NEWS] South Korea, 2016 / What happened in 2016?

South Korea, 2016 / What happened in 2016?1) Less then three weeks left till the New Year!2) We organized 2016’s talk of the town!What were some of the issues, keywords, and figures that went viral on Twitter in 2016?3) Top 10 Korean hastags of 2016#ChoiSoonSilGate #BTS #EXO #GOT7 #Twice #SewolFerry#GeneralElection #U.S.PresidentialElection #Filibuster #RioOlympic4) The most-used phrase by Korean Twitter users throughout this year was “Choi Soon-sil Gate.”The Sewol ferry, famous idol groups, diverse political issues and global sports events followed.5) We also took a look at popular keywords for each field.In the wake of Choi-gate, top three keywords in the society field were “President,” “Choi Soon-sil,” and “Candlelight Vigil”“Around 18 million tweets have directly mentioned those top three keywords in only the last two months.” – Twitter Korea6) The keyword “Sewol ferry” ranked fourth in the society field, although three years have passed since the Sewol ferry tragedy. This implies that people still long for the answers behind this mysterious tragedy.7) While South Korea bustled with such events, what happened in the globe this year?Here we came up with a “Twitter global video”8) U.S. Presidential Election / Protests against North Dakota oil pipeline / Muhammad Ali / Nice terror attack / Mannequin Challenge / Leonardo DiCaprio winning Oscar / Japan Pikachu parade / Burkini controversy.9) We took a glance at a number of events which made 2016 such an eventful year.So, what’s next in 2017? Let’s begin a new game.(video) At the candlelight vigils across KoreaCandles lit across the nationDec. 10, 2016, the nationwide candlelight vigil.1) Daejeon / Resign, Park Geun-hye2) Yeosu / Park Geun-hye shall be arrested and investigated immediately3) Daegu / Park must be arrested4) Gwangju / Order from the people: Resign, Park Geun-hye5) Chuncheon / Kim Jin-tae must step down6) Busan / Park must resign immediately7) Jeju / Immediate resignation of the criminal(video) The world took note of our country’s candlelight vigilsThis shall be written as our proud history.1) Our 10 million candles2) Even though the motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye passed, hundreds of thousands of people went out to the streets on the night ofDec. 10.3) Because it is not the end yet.4) The total number of participants in the seven weekly candlelight vigils was around seven million.5) The seventh vigil was the largest rally in Korean history, outweighing the June Struggle in 1987, which called for a democracy movement against the military regime.6) “The Republic of Korea shall be a democratic republic.”“The sovereignty of the Republic of Korea shall reside in the people.”“Resign, Park Geun-hye!”The massive peaceful rally attracted the world’s attention.Only a few rallies left until the whole participants reach 10 million.