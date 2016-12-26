[CARD NEWS] Could my child’s life be better off than mine?

Could my child’s life be better off than mine?“Do you think you can move from the lower to the middle class or from the middle to the upper class, if you try hard for your entire life?” Six out of ten who were asked this question said “No”.1) Private tutor, college entrance consultingWithout any of those, I was able to make it into the university entrance. I was fairly satisfied.2) However, my satisfaction was just until then.I commuted to the school which took nearly two hours to save the rental fee, but there were so many others I have to afford such as admission fee, tuition, and living expenses.3) I work at a convenience store during weekdays from six to ten.To fit the work schedule, I have no choice but only to take classes that finish before 4 P.M.Taking classes I want to take or my friends take? It’s such an indulgence for me.4) During weekend, I work at a café. However, I feel it is beyond my capacity to afford 3.5 million won of tuition and living expenses for my own.5) Romance and freedom of university life? None of these applies to me.I envy of students who complain that they are sick of studying in library, as I always run out of time for studying. Not even to consider build up my own career.6) I should get a job as soon as possible to pay off the student loan, but it never seems easy.7) Even if I get a job by a lucky chance, I have to start from a credit line. (a minus account)My starting point in this society is completely different from that of children of the so-called “gold spoon”, who studied hard and built on their career while I was struggling to get myself survive from unaffordable expenses.* This story was reconstructed from a college student’s point of view.8) “Which socioeconomic status do you think you belong to?20 percent of household answered they are ‘the lowest class’, which increased from 12 percent compared to 20 years ago. Household that answered they are in ‘the middle class’ reduced, however, from 60 percent 20 years ago to 53 percent.9) “Do you think you can move from the lower to the middle class or from the middle to the upper class, if you try hard for your entire life?” Six out of ten said “No”.10) “Then, do your children in next generation could be better off?”Five out of ten were also pessimistic when asked if their children can improve their socioeconomic status. The lower their income, the more pessimistic they were.11) ‘Rise from humble family.’ This quote is out of date as of now.Rather, more and more people think in this way.“Gold-spoons remain gold-spooned forever, and dirt spoons remain dirt-spooned forever.”12) “Money is ability as well. Blame your family.”We have to change the society where this remark is spread.We want the society where every people deserve same opportunity to learn and challenge.We must upright the collapsed ladder of class, as soon as possible.13) Could my child’s life be better off than mine?To restore the disconnected class-moving ladder, we must resolve the youth employment first. This would enable our next generation to marry, have a family, and prepare for their later years.The authority and the government must seriously take this reality proven by the objective statistics. We call for them to practice the policy which can reconnect the broken social ladders.- An JoongAng-Ilbo editorial