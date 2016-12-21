[CARD NEWS] AI has scrambled our dinnertables

AI has scrambled our dinnertablesKorea’s distracted government allowed the worst-ever avian influenza outbreak.1) “One tray of eggs per person”This noticeboard was set up recently in a store to let customers know that their egg purchases are limited to a carton of 30 per person.This is due to the recent outbreak of avian influenza, which has quickly shrunk the country’s egg supply.2) 14.45 million birds have been culled on 284 domestic farms this year so far.This figure is the highest since 2003, when avian influenza first landed in Korea.One third of egg-laying hens were slaughtered or died.3) The outbreak directly hurts domestic farms, small-scale businesses and customers.A tray of 30 eggs now goes for 6,023 won ($5.05) on average.While the egg supply continues its steep fall, the chicken supply has soared, as many hens are released to the market earlier than usual to avoid infection. The increase in supply has caused chicken prices to nosedive.4) Gwangju’s duck soup street, a city landmark, has been quiet these days.“We barely sold a half of one duck yesterday, but not even a single person has stepped in our store today.” - Seo Chun-hwa, a duck-soup seller (67, female)While the domestic farms are compensated by the government at least, regular merchants can do nothing but anxiously sigh in confusion.5) The government carries most of the responsibility for letting the virus spread this far.The influenza was initially discovered on Oct 28. in the feces of migratory birds.However, the government did not react quickly, saying that “Avian influenza will not break out this year.”6) The disaster began on Nov 16, when the first suspicious case of avian influenza was reported. Less than a month since then, the virus spread nationwide. The government’s poor initial reaction let the pathogenic virus spread.7) “The influenza was broke out even though I sterilized the farm every day, following the government’s instructions.”Kang, a duck farmer, had to slaughter 108,000 ducks, as the government’s disinfectant was not effective at all.8) Not only had the authorities missed the most crucial preventive steps during the virus’ initial outbreak, their cooperation with local governments has been ineffective as well.Lack of field workers also contributed to the spread of the virus.9) Avian influenza was also found in Japan on Nov 21. in the feces of migratory birds. The Japanese government immediately raised the national aviation influenza crisis level to its highest level and carried out broad preventive measures. As a result, the influenza did not spread in Japan as much as it did in Korea.10) Avian influenza breaks out almost every year, but nothing has improved in the government’s response.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has no valid excuse for this critical situation.Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who took over as the country’s acting president since President Park’s impeachment, must prove his leadership in the recent AI outbreak.11) AI has scrambled our dinnertablesHwang Kyo-ahn, current acting president, shall thoroughly review the leadership of Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, who ordered thorough preventive measures and mobilized the self-defense forces only two hours after the AI outbreak.For now, the authority must stop the spread of AI to take care of people’s lives.We call for the current governmental system, led by Hwang, to show decent leadership by fixing the disinfection system and successfully stopping AI.- a JoongAng Ilbo editorial