Health Problems

eat irregularly 불규칙적으로 식사를 하다 / feel queasy 메스꺼움을 느끼다undergo treatment 치료를 받다 / make a full recovery 완전히 회복하다feel under the weather 몸 컨디션이 안 좋다chronic fatigue 만성 피로sluggishness 몸이 무거운 상태, 나태함건강이 안 좋아진 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.얼마 전 나는 컨디션이 좋지 않았다. 그런 상태가 오랜 시간 동안 지속되었다. 특정 병에 걸린 것은 아니었다. 그냥 만성 피로 때문이었다. 몸이 무거운 상태였던 데는 여러 이유가 있었다. 충분한 운동을 하지 않았고, 식사도 불규칙적으로 했다. 혈압은 비정상적으로 아주 높았다. 한번은 위가 자꾸 문제였다. 음식을 소화시키는 데 어려움을 겪었다. 늘 메스꺼운 느낌이었다. 너무 심해져서 병원에 진료를 받으러 갔다. 의사가 위내시경을 권했다. 알고 보니 심각한 위염에 걸린 상태였다. 치료를 받고 처방된 약을 먹어야 했다. 다행히 완전히 건강을 회복했다. 하지만 건강은 늘 신경 쓰는 것이 좋다는 것을 배웠다.Talk about when you had problems with your health.A while ago, I. It persisted for a long time. It wasn't a specific ailment. It was just. There were many reasons for my. I wasn't getting enough exercise. I was. My blood pressure was off the charts. One time, my stomach acted up repeatedly. I had trouble digesting food. Iall the time. It got so bad, I went to see the doctor. The doctor recommended a gastroscopy. I found out I had severe gastritis. I had toand take prescription drugs. Thankfully, I. Still, I learned that it's best to always tend to my health.A while ago, I felt under the weather. 얼마 전에 나는 컨디션이 좋지 않았다.You should go home if you're feeling under the weather. 컨디션이 좋지 않으면 집에 가는 것이 좋을 거야.She had to rest because she felt under the weather. 그녀는 몸이 좋지 않아서 쉬어야 했다.I was eating irregularly. 나는 식사를 불규칙하게 했다.Eating irregularly is a common problem among people. 불규칙한 식사는 사람들 사이에서 흔한 문제다.I gained weight because I ate irregularly. 나는 불규칙하게 식사를 해서 살이 쪘다.I felt queasy all the time. 나는 늘 속이 메스꺼웠다.She felt queasy from the bus ride. 그녀는 버스를 타는 바람에 속이 메스꺼웠다.Try taking a deep breath when you feel queasy. 메스꺼움이 느껴지면 심호흡을 해 보세요.I had to undergo treatment. 나는 치료를 받아야 했다.She was in the hospital to undergo treatment. 그녀는 치료를 받기 위해 입원을 한 상태였다.Last year, I underwent treatment for my back pain. 작년에 나는 허리 통증 치료를 받았다.Thankfully, I made a full recovery. 다행히 나는 완전히 건강을 회복했다.How long will it take for her to make a full recovery? 그녀가 완전히 회복하기까지 얼마나 걸릴까요?The doctor says he might not make a full recovery. 의사는 그가 완전히 건강을 회복하지 못할 수도 있다고 한다.