Trump’s Dangerous Anti-C.I.A. Crusade

WHEN I wrote in August 2016, in this newspaper, that Donald J. Trump’s character traits posed a national security threat, I didn’t imagine that the first manifestation of that dynamic could play out with the very organization where I spent the first 33 years of my career, the Central Intelligence Agency.도널드 트럼프는 성격 그 자체만으로도 미국의 안보에 위협이 된다는 글을 지난해 8월 뉴욕타임스에 기고한 바 있다. 그때만 해도 내가 33년을 몸담았던 미 중앙정보국(CIA)이 트럼프의 그 위험한 성격이 노리는 첫 타깃이 될 줄은 상상도 못했다.President-elect Trump’s public rejection of the C.I.A., and by extension the rest of the country’s intelligence community, over the assessment that Russia interfered in our presidential election is not only an unprecedented political challenge for our national security establishment — it is a danger to the nation.Mr. Trump has questioned the agency’s competence — repeatedly asking, often via Twitter, how we can trust the organization that incorrectly judged that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction (criticism that, in my mind, is unfair for an agency that has changed dramatically in the last 15 years). But he has also accused the agency of being biased and political, implying, in comments to The Times, that the C.I.A. manufactured its Russia analysis to undercut him. Mr. Trump, in essence, said that the agency’s officers were dishonorable. To the men and women of the C.I.A., sworn to protect the nation, this was a gut punch.트럼프는 러시아가 미국 대선에 개입했다는 CIA의 보고서를 “믿을 수 없다”고 공개적으로 평가절하했다. 이는 CIA뿐 아니라 미국의 정보기관 전체의 권위를 실추시킨 것이나 다름없다. 국가안보 기관에 대한 유례없는 도전이다. 트럼프는 CIA의 역량을 의심한다. “사담 후세인이 대량살상무기를 갖고 있다고 오판한 기관을 어떻게 믿느냐”며 조롱한다. 지난 15년간 CIA가 뼈를 깎는 개혁을 한 걸 생각하면 불공정한 비난이다. 트럼프는 CIA가 편견에 치우치고, 정치적 의도를 갖고 있다고 주장한다. 자신의 당선을 막기 위해 CIA가 러시아 관련 정보를 조작했다는 주장까지 은연중에 하고 있다. 나라를 지키기 위해 뛰고 있는 CIA 요원들로선 급소를 얻어맞은 거나 다름없다.Mr. Trump’s behavior will weaken the agency, an organization that has never been more relevant to our nation’s security. The key national security issues of the day — terrorism; proliferation; cyberespionage, crime and war; and the challenges to the global order posed by Russia, Iran and China — all require first-rate intelligence for a commander in chief to understand them, settle on a policy and carry it out. How will President Trump know whether the Iranians are living up to their commitment not to produce a nuclear weapon without good intelligence? How will he know how close North Korea is to mating a nuclear weapon to a long-range missile and detonating it over American soil? How will he know whether the Islamic State or Al Qaeda is plotting another 9/11-style attack?필자는 트럼프가 CIA에 대한 잘못된 태도를 고치지 않는다면 미국이 위험에 빠질 것이라고 확신한다. 테러와 핵확산, 사이버 전쟁과 러시아·중국·이란의 도전 등 미국을 위협하는 안보 현안들은 일급 기관이 생산하는 일급 정보가 필수다. 이런 정보가 없다면 이란이 핵무기 개발을 중단하고 협정을 성실히 이행하고 있는지 여부를 어떻게 확인할 수 있는가? 북한이 장거리 미사일에 핵탄두를 탑재해 미국 본토를 공격할 날이 언제일지 어떻게 판단할 수 있는가? 이슬람국가(IS)나 알카에다가 제2의 9·11 테러를 계획하고 있는지 아닌지 어떻게 알 수 있는가?If the president rejects out of hand the C.I.A.’s work, or introduces uncertainty by praising it one day only to lambaste it on Twitter that afternoon, many officers will vote with their feet. These officers cannot be easily replaced. It takes years of training and, more important, on-the-job experience to create a highly capable case officer, analyst, scientist, engineer or support officer. It would take at least a decade to recover from a surge in resignations.There is precedent for this. When President Jimmy Carter’s C.I.A. director, Stansfield Turner, made it clear that, in his view, technology was making human intelligence obsolete, hundreds of officers departed. He then fired hundreds of others who questioned his approach; it took years for the agency to return to its pre-Turner strength. The Trump resignations could make the Turner departures pale by comparison.그런데 대통령이 제대로 살펴보지도 않고 CIA의 보고를 무시해버리면 실망한 요원들은 조직을 떠나는 것으로 대응할 것이다. 그러나 이들 요원은 쉽사리 대체될 수 없다. 유능한 요원을 키워내려면 수년에 걸친 훈련과 풍부한 현장 경험이 있어야 한다. 많은 요원이 한꺼번에 떠나간 CIA가 정상화되려면 최소한 10년은 걸릴 것이다. 그런 선례가 있다. 지미 카터 대통령 행정부 시절 스탠스필드 터너 당시 CIA 국장은 “첨단 기술로 인해 요원들이 쓸모없어질 것”이라고 주장했다. 그 결과 요원 수백 명이 CIA를 떠났다. 그 뒤에도 터너 국장은 자신의 주장에 이의를 제기한 요원 수백 명을 추가 해고했다. 이후 CIA의 역량은 급락했고 터너 국장 이전 수준으로 능력을 회복하기까지 수년이 걸렸다. 트럼프가 대통령이 된 뒤 요원들이 줄지어 사퇴하면 그 후폭풍은 터너 국장 때와는 비교도 할 수 없을 만큼 클 것이다.Why would a foreign intelligence service take the C.I.A. seriously (and share important information with it) when the American president doesn’t? A strong relationship between the C.I.A. and the president is a key incentive for other intelligence services to work with Langley. Take that away, and our foreign relationships — which are absolutely critical in the global fight against terror, proliferation, you name it — will suffer.대통령이 CIA를 믿지 않으면 외국 정보기관들도 CIA를 우습게 볼 가능성이 높아진다. 자국 대통령이 불신하는 기관의 정보를 어느 나라 정보기관이 공유하려 하겠는가. 대통령과 CIA의 관계가 견고해야 외국 정보기관들도 CIA와 함께 일할 이유가 생긴다. 이런 전제를 거부한다면 트럼프의 미국은 테러와의 전쟁이나 핵확산 방지 등 핵심 안보 현안에서 큰 어려움에 봉착할 것이다.And why would a foreign agent take extraordinary risks to spy for the United States if his or her information is not valued? Knowing their information is making its way to the president is an important motivator for spies. Would the modern-day Adolf Tolkachev, the C.I.A.’s most important agent within the Soviet Union — who was executed as a spy in 1986 — sign on to work for Donald Trump? I doubt it. The potential loss of critical information could be extraordinary.미국과 함께해 온 나라들의 정보 요원도 마찬가지다. 자신이 힘들게 모은 정보를 미국이 가치 있게 여기지 않는다면 미국을 위해 굳이 위험을 무릅쓸 필요가 있는가. 자신이 수집한 정보가 미국 대통령에게 직보된다는 점은 스파이들에게 중요한 동기가 된다. 옛 소련에서 CIA 1급 첩보원으로 활동한 아돌프 톨카체프는 1986년 스파이 혐의로 처형됐다. 그가 살아 있다면 트럼프를 위해 목숨을 걸까? 그렇지 않을 것이다. 그럼 미국은 미국의 안보를 지켜줄 고급 정보들을 엄청나게 놓치게 될 것이다.Mr. Trump’s attacks on the agency surprised me, but they shouldn’t have. It is not a coincidence that Mr. Trump, who has never let facts get in the way of his opinion, would fight with the organization whose very reason for existence is to put facts on the table. He will have similar fights with other government agencies, and our country will suffer for it.상황이 이런데도 트럼프가 CIA를 맹비난하는 것을 보며 경악하지 않을 수 없다. 그러나 생각해 보면 놀랄 일도 아니다. 트럼프는 자신의 주장이 사실과 달라도 무조건 밀어붙인다. 그러니 사실을 규명하는 것을 존재 이유로 삼는 정보기관과 싸움을 벌이는 건 우연이 아닐 것이다. 트럼프는 CIA뿐 아니라 다른 정부기관들과도 싸움을 벌일 게 분명하다. 그 대가를 치르는 건 결국 미국이다.By MICHAEL J. MORELLJAN. 6, 2017